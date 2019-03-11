Chadron teacher Wendy Mahr has been recognized with a State Extra Mile Award by the Nebraska Association for the Gifted.
Mahr, the vocal teacher for Chadron Public Schools, was nominated by colleagues for the honor, citing her dedication to gifted and talented learners in her classrooms. She was recognized during the NAG annual conference in Omaha at the end of February. She teaches vocal music to students at the intermediate, middle and high schools and teaches music theatre and stagecraft classes. Mahr also coaches the Cardinal Singers.
The association selects three teachers, administrators or community members each year to recognize.