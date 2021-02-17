Main Street vet clinic opens

Residents of Chadron have a new place to take their small pets when they’re not feeling well, with the opening of the Chadron Companion Animal Clinic at 224 Main Street.

Though the clinic may be new, Dr. Regina Rankin’s name and face will likely be familiar to several clients, as she has had the Crawford Companion Animal Clinic since 2012. This new clinic, she said, was established to help make things easier for clients who were driving back and forth between here and Crawford. It also provides a spot for them to pick up food and medication.

“I was already coming over here [to Chadron] on Wednesdays any way,” Rankin said, “but I was not able to take care of everybody in that amount of time. This way I can see more patients.”

As for her interest in veterinary medicine, Rankin was raised on a ranch outside Spaldling, Neb., the oldest of seven kids, and has always loved being around animals. “I just always knew that’s what I wanted to do, is be a veterinarian. I just like being around animals. They’re easier to deal with.”

She did her undergraduate work at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln and Omaha — earning a degree in biology with a chemistry minor, and attended veterinary school at Kansas State University.