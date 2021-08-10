Mary Dee Shirley Peyton

During the summers Mary Dee and Mack would take graduate classes together. Some of their classes were in Michigan and Texas. They enjoyed visiting with near-by relatives in their time away from classes.

Mary Dee learned to play golf and enjoyed playing with Mack. She was in a golf league in Chadron along with her daughter, Becky.

One activity Mack could not get Mary Dee to do well was swimming. One time in the college’s old swimming pool, Mary Dee jumped off the diving board at Mack’s insistence. She went right to the bottom of the pool and stayed there. Mack had to swim down and rescue her.

With Mack being a coach, Mary Dee and the children went to a bushelful of baseball and basketball games. The children received lectures on how to behave at the games. Of course, they did not always follow her instructions. They had been to too many games. One time, (she would say it did not happen) she gave them all a swat on the behind before they went to the game and promised more afterwards.