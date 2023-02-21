Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with Councilman Mark Graves absent, voted to hire Tom Menke as the new city manager. Menke had been filling the position on an interim basis, following the resignation of former city manager John Sutherland in October.

The council expressed its appreciation and support of Menke taking on the full-time position, though Dawes County Commissioner Jake Stewart questioned whether council was sending the message that people have to already work for the City and work their way up to a higher level, rather than council opening positions up for people who might be qualified.

Vice Mayor Joe Johndreau pointed out Menke was actually a semifinalist for the position during the last city manager search. He further noted Menke has managed the City through several storms. Further, he said employee morale has improved, employees have been retained and the City has been able to work within its budget.

Johndreau said he can understand hackles being raised about promoting within the City, but at the same time Menke has proven himself. He is opposed to any kind of nepotism or having a “good old boys” mentality at any level, as he’s seen it destroy morale.

But what can also destroy morale, he said, is people thinking their contributions are being ignored because the City has a fabricated obligation they have to do a search.

While he is in support of promoting from within in this instance, Johndreau said it is absolutely not a guarantee. “Nothing is owed anybody. It has to be earned.”

It was indicated at the meeting that there would likely be an opening for Menke’s former Utilities Superintendent position.

In other action, the first reading was approved for an amended section of the Municipal Code dealing with firearms. Additions to the section would make it unlawful for any person, except officers of the law or designated City employees in the discharge of their duties, to fire or discharge any firearm within the corporate limits of the City or on any property owned, leased or maintained by the City regardless of whether such lands are located within or without the corporate limits of the City, except that this section shall not apply if the persons so discharging firearms has prior written permission from the City Manager or their designee.

Further, no person, except officers of the law or designated City employees in the discharge of their duties, shall hunt, take, trap or otherwise harvest any animal, within the corporate limits of the City or on ands owned, leased, or maintained by the City, regardless of whether such lands are located within or without the corporate limits of the City.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein asked the section prohibiting use of firearms be re-enacted, as it was repealed in 2016. Passing a piece of wood with a bullet in it to the council, Hickstein said the wood was given to him by a resident who wanted them to know a bullet landed on his house.

In 2022, there were two different incidents where someone discharged a firearm, Hickstein said. One was a 9 millimeter handgun in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue, the other was a .380 rifle on North Main Street.

In regard to the hunting section of the ordinance, Hickstein said there have been requests from people to hunt within City limits with either a firearm or a bow. This is not safe, he said, noting a trophy sized buck had been shot with an arrow and ran through several properties, including Wilson Park, but was not found and taken a week later during rifle season. By then, the meat was ruined.

There have been people ask about hunting at the city dams, and Hickstein noted there are people who trap there who have caught domesticated animals.

A $4,250 grant from ACE/KENO funds was approved for the Dawes and Sioux County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Rachel Johnson, director for RSVP, explained these funds are used to match the federal grant. Thirty percent of funds for the program come from the federal government, she explained, and 30% has to be found in matching funds. She further added the program has about 200 volunteers that serve more than 20,000 hours every years, so the funds are well-spent.

Council has received a receipt of the City’s share of the Public Alliance for Community Energy. The community’s share of the ACE distribution is $7,145 for the fiscal year 2022-23. ACE has returned $104,531.29 back to Chadron in the past 25 years.

A farm lease agreement between the City of Chadron and T T & J Inc. was renewed, for general agricultural activities on a lot south of Greenwood Cemetery.

Craig Price spoke regarding the agreement noted the field used to be a wheat field, and it now has been set up for alfalfa and grass mix. He further added there is a certain amount of thistle that can be controlled but not entirely eliminated. He has been working steadily with Parks/Cemetery Superintendent Scott Schremmer and Eric Fuller to incorporate surrounding land for ease in maintaining the property.

It was noted that, if the City did not have this agreement with price, someone would still have to be paid to control the thistle.

A payment of $95,350.50 was approved for Wilkinson Industrial, for the east water tank recoating project. This includes a change order increase of $15,289 for interior lead abatement, as a paint chip sample had come back positive for lead.

Also at the meeting, Building/Zoning Official Janet Johnson provided an updated on the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. The facility has been shut down for several months due to mechanical issues, though a new boiler system could have it opening in March.

Johnson explained several mechanical issues with h boiler have been fixed over the past two years. She noted the boiler life is 3-5 years, and the boiler is in its fifth year.

In all the time the pool has been down, Johnson said she has been researching solutions that would provide a long-term solution. From the research and additional discussion, it was determined to have a closed system boiler. She explained this means it doesn’t take air from anywhere in the building. Instead it pipes in air from the outside directly to the unit, and takes air from the unit back outside.

The existing boiler is an 82% efficient boiler that might have been operating at 50%, Johnson said, and the new boiler is 95% efficient. The expected payback in this scenarios is 10 years, just on the gas consumption.

Work is already being done to install the new boiler system, and heat exchangers are expected next week. Johnson hopes the pool will be open again the first full week of March.

As for people who have annual passes and have not been able to use them, Johnson said time would be added to those passes to account for the pool being closed. Also the closed time has allowed to do regular annual maintenance, so the pool will not have to close in May for that work to be done.

Mayor George Klein pointed out funds for this venture were not included in the appropriations ordinance for the fiscal year, and there would be a public hearing to amend the budget.

Johnson also spoke in regard to renewing the sidewalk improvement plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The previous year was the pilot for the plan, and Johnson noted there were 13 grants provided for about $20,000 total.

Under the plan, people could apply for sidewalk grants. They could get 50% of up to $1,500 for a four-foot sidewalk, $3,000 for a five-foot walk and $500 for curb cuts.

During the meeting, council indicated the amount for the grants would stay at $20,000 or possibly go up. Further, there was some consideration as to whether the program would stay residential only or allow commercial properties as well. Another consideration was whether to pay contractors directly or not.

A formal plan is expected at a future meeting.