Meyer receives annual evaluation

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education provided its annual e valuation of Superintendent Ginger Meyer. Using a four-point system, board members rated Meyer in seven different areas.

Though board member Maddie Nitsch was absent from the meeting, her scores were available for inclusion.

Board President Tom Menke, who will retain his position following the annual board elections, noted he would take the evaluation forms home to compile them, and they would be verified at the next meting.

The average score given Meyer in each category is as follows:

• Shared Vision and Strategic Direction – 3.33

• Board Policies, Business, Finance, Facilities and Management – 3.67

• Collaboration with Families and Community – 3.25

• Continuous Improvement and Accountability– 3.1

• Teaching and Learning – 3.5

• Personnel Leadership – 3.5

• Equity, Climate and Culture – 3.0

The board also elected Boone Huffman as Vice President and Sara Taylor as Secretary-Treasurer, and approved the annual appointments of:

• Perry Law Firm, KSB, Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, & Watson Law Firm, Cullers Law, and Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Snyder, P.C. as School Attorneys

• The Superintendent of Schools as the Signatory of Federal Funds and Signatory of Activities Account

• The Chadron Record, Rapid City Journal and Scottsbluff Star Herald as the Official School Press

• Homestead Bank of Chadron, First National Bank of Omaha, Chadron Federal Credit Union, Security First, Nebraska Bank, Bank of the West and Platte Valley Bank as School Depositories

• S & J Import & Domestic Repair, Nebraskaland Tire, GMC of Chadron, Eagle Chevrolet, Wahlstrom Ford, Toof Diesel Repair, Rapid Refrigeration, Steve’s Light Truck Repair, Rapid Tire and Alignment, Master’s Transportation, Ron’s Repair, Brad’s Truck Service, Quality Tire, Hill’s Tire, Kelso’s Auto & Ag, Levi’s Auto, Express Auto Salvage, Butler Ag, Modern Farm Equipment and Tyler Reitz as School Mechanics

The Government Relations Network representative for the Nebraska Association of School Boards (NASB) and the NASB Delegate are also on the list of appointments, though it was noted that these are typically filled by the Board President.

In other action, the board approved the retirement of Chadron Middle School Computer Teacher Kathy Smith. In a letter to the board, Smith noted she has spent 30 years in formal and informal education, half of which was at the middle school. She further added she has been fortunate to accomplish many of her career goals, and appreciates the opportunities the school has provided for her.

“It has been a pleasure working and growing the computer science program at this end of the state and hope it continues,” the letter states. “Though I look forward to my years in retirement, note I will miss everyone, including the great students that attend our public school. I want to take the time to thank the staff for the continued support shown to me throughout these years. I will always remember being a teacher at Chadron Middle School.”

Chadron Middle School Principal Nichlas Dressel said Smith “has taken our computer programming from, essentially, keyboarding, to coding. . . She did a wonderful job finding grants and professional development opportunities, all on her own to improve the program.” Dressl further congratulated Smith on her retirement.

Several actions were taken in regard to Student Personnel policies.

Policy 5131, Conduct, was deleted as it was determined redundant.

Policy 5131. 1, Bus Conduct, includes language to specify limited movement when the bus is in motion, prohibition of noise that districts the driver, and “vaping” as an additional prohibited behavior.

Policy 5131.2, Conduct in Schools Building/School Grounds, now states the school handbook will be in electronic format and disseminated to students and parents. Hard copy is available upon request, and acknowledgement forms will remain as hard copies.

Language was also updated for Policy 5131.4, Student Activitsim — Protests, Walkouts and Demonstrations, and Policy 5131.8, Weapons and Firearms.

Also at the meeting, Huffman noted he’s met with Activities Director Rick Barry, and much time was spent discussing the video board for the high school gym. Options were to finance the board or pay for it outright, with the latter being the final decision. There will be a down payment of $51,000, which will get the board in the gym by the fall of 2023.