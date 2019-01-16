The parties involved in a dispute over expanding a uranium mine near Crawford have made their final arguments for the Atomic Safety and Licensing board to consider.
In filings this month, Crow Butte Resources, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Oglala Sioux Tribe all attempted to sway the ASLB to find in their favor after several days of hearings last fall to consider objections to Crow Butte’s proposal to amend its license to include its Marsland Expansion Area.
Crow Butte applied for the license amendment in 2012, but the Oglala Sioux Tribe filed six objections. Evidence on only one contention was heard during the 2018 hearings.
The NRC formally issued the license amendment allowing the Marsland expansion in December, but that still must be upheld by the ASLB. That decision is expected in February.
“Despite the clear dictates (by law) … NRC Staff’s primary focus seems to remain on ensuring the successful operational performance of ISL mining operations rather than the demonstrably more problematic restoration. Like the lab rat in a maze repeatedly heading down the same blind alley in hopes of escape, both CBR and NRC Staff continue to believe that applying the same inadequate pre-mining aquifer characterization might somehow yield a different restoration outcome,” reads a Jan. 4 filing by attorneys for the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The filing calls the issuance of the amendment “premature” and calls for its suspension pending an environmental impact statement or an amendment to the environmental assessment that includes data to support the conclusions that there are no significant off-site impacts.
“The board must find that the issuance of the license amendment is inimical to public health and safety,” it reads, alleging that CBR and NRC have not met their burden of proof.
A Crow Butte filing on the same day disagrees, saying that the NRC has taken the required “hard look” at the various environmental impacts.
“To the extent that the intervenors are seeking to have additional detail incorporated directly into the Environmental Assessment, we note than an EA is not intended to be a ‘research document’ and need not address each and every issue in exhaustive detail,” the mine’s response reads.
“There is no basis for concluding that Crow Butte or NRC Staff have used or relied on incomplete or inaccurate information,” the document continues. “Crow Butte’s experts testified based on their direct observations of drill cuttings and attempts to obtain core samples, and the NRC Staff reviewed particle size analyses, among other data sources. In contrast, Mr. Wireman bases his conclusion on observation of outcrop locations that have been subjected to various weathering and other mechanisms that differ from the underground conditions at the MEA.”
The license amendment spells out several steps Cameco Resources, the corporate owner of Crow Butte Resources, must take in connection with any activity in the Marsland Expansion Area. Among them are:
*avoiding well installation within 100-year flood plains and areas of moderate to high risk of erosion and concentrated water flow during storm runoff. If that cannot be avoided, proof of adequate wellhead protection must be submitted to the NRC for review prior to installation.
*keeping the MEA satellite building’s throughput at a maximum flow rate of 5,400 gallons per minute, excluding restoration flow.
*obtaining a Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Underground Injection Control permit for at least two deep disposal wells before beginning any lixiviant injection.
*obtaining a license amendment before constructing any land application system or surge/solar evaporation ponds.
*identifying the location, screen depth and estimated pumping rate of any new permitted groundwater wells and the permitted change to the use of an existing groundwater well for all groundwater wells within the MEA or within two kilometers of the MEA production area monitoring well ring.
*collecting long-term meteorological data before beginning construction, including wind speed, wind direction and an annual wind rose.
*monitoring water levels semi-annually in existing monitoring wells (numbers 8 and 9) and in two additional wells to be installed in the Basal Chadron Sandstone aquifer. If overall average water levels draw down more than 10 feet per year in any one of the four, or if one drops below 3,539 feet above mean sea level, Crow Butte must develop a corrective action plan.
*providing the analysis of water samples of the Niobrara River collected quarterly for one year, prior to construction.
*collection pre-operational soil and crop samples at least 90 days prior to construction.
*providing an updated cost estimate that covers decommissioning and reclamation costs for the first MEA wellfield, and the financial surety arrangement to cover those costs. According to the license amendment, CBR currently must maintain a surety instrument in favor of the State of Nebraska for $47,740,447.
Crow Butte Resources currently has two other expansion permit requests pending before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, known as North Trend and Three Crows. Though the mine is pursuing expansion permits, the company has no current plans to actively begin mining in Marsland or anywhere else, said Doug Pavlick, Cameco’s general manager of U.S. operations., last November during the hearings. The general downturn in demand for yellowcake has prompted Cameco to halt development and production at all three of its U.S. sites.