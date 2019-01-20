You may hear it on the news next Tuesday, Jan. 22. But you may not hear it. It will be covered, but probably not well-covered by our nation’s media outlets. Tuesday, January 22 is the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States.
A news story that you most likely did not see tells a grim tale. It was published in the Winter, 2009 issue of LifeDate, published by Lutherans for Life. The headline read New Report Suggests Over One Billion Abortions Committed. Yes, the headline reads “one billion.” The lead paragraph states, “A new report by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, entitled Abortion Worldwide: A Decade of Uneven Progress, points to the fact that [world-wide] over a billion abortions have been committed, say pro-life activists” (page 5, Winter, 2009 LifeDate).
The article continues, “Since abortion has been available since before 1970 and very widely available since 1980, pro-life activists are saying that, even by a conservative estimate, the total number of preborn children to have been killed by abortion [world-wide] is likely in excess of one billion” (page 5, Winter, 2009 LifeDate).
I do not know about you, but I have trouble wrapping my mind around the number 1,000,000,000. By this estimate, over 1 billion preborn children’s lives were taken from them in the womb of their mothers. Note well that those numbers are 10 years old. The most current estimates are difficult to come by. But in the past 10 years another 500,000,000 to 700,000,000 babies have been aborted. For an approximate total of 1,500,000,000 to 1,700,000,000 babies that have died by abortion worldwide.
It is well that we remember and mourn these children. It is also well that we be concerned about the lives affected by these 1.5 billion abortions. Certainly the mothers whose lives have been changed irrevocably by the decision to abort. Consider also the fathers. And the siblings. And grandparents. Aunts, uncles, cousins and so on. One abortion takes one life. But it affects so many others.
Consider those who work in the abortion clinics that carried out these 1.5 billion abortions. The list could go on and on. We cannot know how many lives have been affected by the deaths of these preborn children.
If you know someone who has been adversely affected by an abortion, reach out to them today and let them know you care about them in a gracious and non-judgmental way. Pray for them and ask our gracious God to give you the words to say or the courage to say nothing just yet, but to love them and accept them as they are. Do it for the sake of the over 1.5 billion children who cannot do it.