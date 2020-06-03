Misconduct charge filed against sheriff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Dawes County Court documents, a complaint was filed May 20 against Sheriff Karl Dailey for alleged official misconduct, a Class II misdemeanor.

The complaint, made by Chief Deputy Attorney General David T. Bydalek, alleges that on or about July 21, 2019, Dailey refused to receive Jesse Sierra, 35, a lawfully committed offender, into Dawes County Jail and keep Sierra in the jail until discharged by law.

Sierra had been arrested and charged with a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault and Class IIIA felonies of false imprisonment and strangulation. According to an affidavit, Sierra allegedly strangled a 21-year-old female subject using his hands and Christmas lights, beat her to the point of unconsciousness, threatened to kill her and repeatedly molester her.

Sierra and his brother are also accused of kidnapping the female subject and holding her against her will on the Pine Ridge Reservation. They are facing federal charges, with Jesse charged with two counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force, two counts of interstate domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of assault by strangulation of a dating partner.

Both are in custody in Pennington County, S.D.

June 3 is listed as an arraignment date for Dailey. However, the arraignment could be rescheduled. It is expected the hearing will not be conducted by Dawes County Judge Russell Harford but instead by Cheyenne County Judge Randin Roland.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0