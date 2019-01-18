Chadron State College will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with several free events that are open to the public.
The “Grassroots Rural Civil Rights” schedule begins Jan. 21 with a 9 a.m. presentation by Associate Professor Dr. Dave Nesheim in the CSC Student Center Ballroom. Nesheim will describe the development of the Freedom Party dedicated to increasing rights for poor citizens in rural Lowdnes County Alabama. He will also explain how Stokely Carmichael formulated the idea of Black Power, and address violence and the role of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Commission in development of a grassroots third party.
The 10 a.m. session by Associate Professor Dr. Tom Smith will analyze the relationship between Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) and rural constituencies in South Africa. His presentation will detail the rural elements of early South African reform movements and the tensions between rural and urban activism between 1960 when the ANC was banned to the free elections of 1994.
“Selma,” a 2014 historical film about the 1965 Civil Rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, will be shown in the Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The film, directed by Ava DuVernay, received multiple Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.
At 1:30 p.m., the annual MLK Walk will begin at the intersection of Main and Third Streets. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn east on Sixth Street, and finally, turn south on Shelton Street and proceed to the Student Center.
At 2 p.m. in the Ballroom, three CSC students from Colorado, Jeff Mugongo of Aurora, BriYanna Lyon of Fountain, and Jalen Little of Colorado Springs, will share their experiences related to diversity in a panel discussion titled “My Story.” Ted Tewahade, Title IX Coordinator, will participate in the panel and serve as moderator. The Chadron High School Cardinal Singers and the Sixth Grade Choir will also perform.
“Grassroots Rural Civil Rights,” is sponsored by the Social Science Club and the Diversity Committee. To learn more, contact Nesheim at dnesheim@csc.edu or 308-432-7078.