More than 60 stops in traffic enforcement

Local law enforcement officers in Chadron issued 4 citations with a total of 65 stops, including one D.U.I. arrest, and a citation for driving under suspension during the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement campaign April 8-12. The campaign, aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of Distracted Driving in Nebraska, allowed officers to make a variety of contacts including speeding, headlight/taillight violations, driving across a lot to avoid a stoplight, and stop sign violations.
The fatality rate on Nebraska roadways for 2019 was 1.16 persons killed per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. In 2019, there were 248 motor-vehicle fatalities. Of those 248 fatalities, 178 took place in urban areas and 70 took place in rural areas of the state. It is important to stress to drivers the dangers of driving distracted as the number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in Nebraska has increased every year since 2016.
According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor-vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.
“Our aim is to keep our community and it’s visitor’s safe.” said Officer Mark Cloyd, “With the number of young drivers, visitors to our community and surrounding areas, especially during warmer weather, we understand that living in a rural area makes it tempting to communicate with others while driving. Our goal is to have positive interactions with drivers while remaining proactive, highly visible and to discourage the use of handheld devices, and other distractions while driving.”
While the high-visibility enforcement mobilization is over for now, the Chadron Police Department wants motorists to remember the dangers of texting and distracted driving beyond the enforcement effort. Next time you think about checking your phone when you’re driving, remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.
For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving.
Those with any questions regarding the use of handheld mobile devices cna stop by the Chadron Police Department at 125 Main Street or call (308) 432-0510. The department wishes everyone a safe and happy driving experience.