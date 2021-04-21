More than 60 stops in traffic enforcement

Local law enforcement officers in Chadron issued 4 citations with a total of 65 stops, including one D.U.I. arrest, and a citation for driving under suspension during the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement campaign April 8-12. The campaign, aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of Distracted Driving in Nebraska, allowed officers to make a variety of contacts including speeding, headlight/taillight violations, driving across a lot to avoid a stoplight, and stop sign violations.

The fatality rate on Nebraska roadways for 2019 was 1.16 persons killed per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. In 2019, there were 248 motor-vehicle fatalities. Of those 248 fatalities, 178 took place in urban areas and 70 took place in rural areas of the state. It is important to stress to drivers the dangers of driving distracted as the number of fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in Nebraska has increased every year since 2016.