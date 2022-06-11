Mracek poker run set for June 18

The Chadron American Legion Riders (ALR) will hold their Cory Mracek Memorial motorcycle ride on Saturday, June 18. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the American Legion at 123 Bordeaux Street. Riders will meet back at the Legion at 5 p.m. for a meal and door prizes. Several wonderful door prizes have been donated by local businesses. Proceeds from the annual ride are deposited with the Chadron State College Foundation and used for scholarships for a current or former military member. Scholarships can be applied for by contacting the CSC Foundation Office.

The annual poker run is named in honor of Cory Ryan Mracek. Cory graduated from Hay Springs High School in 1995 and attended CSC one semester before joining the National Guard.

After joining the Army, Cory trained in air assault at Fort Campbell, KY and earned several medals his first year in South Korea. He was chosen to be a United Nations Command Honor Guard for six weeks. Only the best soldiers were picked from each unit for this honor. He also had the honor of patrolling for a Four Star General, the Commander in Chief of the United States and Korean forces.

He came home after completing his four-year tour and worked as a night stocker at Walmart. After 9-11 he felt it was his duty to re-enlist and considered it an honor to serve his country. Cory graduated Airborne school November 5, 2003. It had been his dream to be a part of the 82nd Airborne Unit. He deployed to Iraq on January 17, 2004. He was in Turkey for two days and was killed 8 days later on January 27.

Cory’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal with 3 leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Defense Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Badge M-16 Rifle, Expert Badge Hand Grenade, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge and Cory posthumously received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Cory Ryan Mracek was buried in the Gordon Cemetery with Full Military Services provided by the 3rd Battalion 319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment. We honor Cory for his ultimate sacrifice along with all the other men and women lost during military conflict.

Cory’s parents are Jim and Pat Mracek and he has two sisters, Stacy and Heather. His Grandparents are George and Charlotte Cummings of Gordon, and Jim and Mildred Mracek of Alliance.

The American Legion supports those serving in uniform through participation in deployment or homecoming ceremonies, funerals, escorts for our fallen heroes, and support of the families left behind. ALR members also participate in community parades and veteran funerals, if requested.

The Chadron American Legion serves a meal every Thursday evening beginning at 5:30 pm. The Legion Riders, Legion and Auxiliary members, and volunteers are in charge of cooking and serving the meal. Thank you to any and all veterans that have served this great country. Your service is greatly appreciated.

