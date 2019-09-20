Keith County native Andrew Pollock, who now lives in rural Seward County with his family, will be at the Bean Broker Coffee House & Pub to sign copies of his book, the Snowbound Anthology, Sept. 23. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude around 11 a.m.
In conjunction with the event, Mobius Communications is donating a copy of the book to the Chadron Public Library. Pollock will be signing books and glad to visit, do a reading, and listen to others’ stories about the Great Blizzard of 1949, which is the topic of his featured story.
According to Pollock, all stories and essays in the Anthology share a Nebraska setting.
“One essay muses between the true story behind the fictionalized account of the 1949 blizzard and the true story of an Oglala boy who came upon the aftermath of the massacre at Blue Water Creek in 1855. Blue Water Creek is in Garden County, east of Oshkosh. The boy later became Crazy Horse.”
You have free articles remaining.
Pollock said the works in the collection are based on histories he has read, stories he’s heard from older Nebraskans, and his own experiences.
“One essay is a travelogue about camping and hiking with my son and one of his friends at Fort Robinson,” Pollock said. “Another essay is about music, and there’s a fictional story about the 1873 Lakota and Pawnee battle in what’s now called Massacre Canyon near Trenton in Hitchcock County.”
Pollock is a rural telecommunications lawyer with the Lincoln and Seward law firm of Rembolt Ludtke. He went to a one-room country school through sixth grade and holds bachelor and law degrees from UNL. Pollock founded the Sandhills Marathon with friends in 2007. The marathon has become an annual staple in central Cherry County. Following the book’s release in Valentine, Pollock will be making stops throughout the Panhandle and southwest Nebraska.