Nebraska records billion dollars in receipts for first time in state history

LINCOLN – Nebraska’s April revenue receipts are out, and the results are record-smashing. The State’s gross receipts for last month were over one billion dollars, at $1,185,536,454, and net receipts were at $939 million. At $375 million above projections, April 2022 marks the largest net revenue increase in state history.

To put this into perspective, in April 2014, net revenue receipts were $483 million. This April brought in nearly double that.

Strong revenue receipts over the past two months have propelled the State’s economic strength forward to unprecedented levels. In just March and April combined, State revenues were more than half a billion dollars higher than what the Forecasting Advisory Board projected in February 2022.

“Nebraska is attracting investment from companies who are bringing great-paying jobs to the Good Life,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The growth we’ve seen has consistently led to revenues well above forecasts. These surplus revenues paved the way for historic tax relief in the 2022 legislative session. Our ongoing financial strength sets the stage for even more tax relief down the road.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nebraska’s preliminary employment for April 2022 reached an all-time high of 1,040,325. This means nearly 22,000 more Nebraskans are working now than prior to the pandemic (February 2020). Additionally, Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at 1.9%. That’s tied for the lowest rate ever achieved by any state.

“We saw record-setting State revenues and our highest-ever employment in April,” said Gov. Ricketts. “These strong signs of growth reflect the creation of plentiful great-paying jobs for Nebraskans. There’s never been a better time to be a graduate looking to start a career in the Good Life.”

Nebraska leads the nation in per capita employment, with 69 out of 100 adults actively working. That compares with a national rate of 60 out of 100 adults employed.

Nebraska’s Employment Statistics for April 2022 (Preliminary)

Unemployment Rate: 1.9% #1 in the nation (tied with Utah) Lowest unemployment rate in Nebraska’s history; tied for the lowest unemployment rate of any state at any time in history

1.9% Labor Force Participation: 69.9% #1 in the nation

69.9% Employment-to-Population Ratio: 68.6% #1 in the nation

68.6%

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0