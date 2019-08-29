After 70 years together and while they are still alive and well, Vernon and Alice Goff of Omaha have arranged for “a celebration of life” and say there’ll be no funeral for them like most individuals have after they die.
They’ve instructed that someday their ashes will be spread or buried on the Goff Ranch about 10 miles southwest of Chadron in the Deadhorse Community where Vernon grew up.
But, in a reversal of how things are usually done, they want to be involved in sharing and celebrating what the couple calls “these wonderful years together in the presence of friends and relatives while we’re still alive.”
Vernon is 90 and Alice is 89. Both remain in good health.
The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at St. Luke United Methodist Church, which they founded some 56 years ago and have been a part of ever since. The Goffs don’t know how long the event will last, but they’ll share their experiences in “both word and picture” and will answer questions. Food will be served.
Theirs is a unique story with much to celebrate. Vernon, who grew up attending the Flag Butte Sunday School near the family ranch, recalls that he felt the call to enter the ministry as a teenager, perhaps as a medical missionary.
After graduating from Chadron High School in 1945, he attended Chadron State College for two years and took nearly all the pre-med courses that were available.
In the fall of 1947, he transferred to Taylor University, an interdenominational school in Indiana. Before long, he was ministering to a small church nearby, and, in his words, “had so much fun doing that” he abandoned his previous plans.
It was at Taylor that he met Alice, a native of Detroit, where she was attending a music conservatory. She had come to the school to visit her brother, one of Vernon’s friends there. They were married shortly after he graduated. She’s been a terrific gospel pianist, who in her husband’s words, “She attracted the crowds and I preached to them.”
The couple’s first official ministry was comprised of four small rural churches in south central Iowa. After 2 ½ years there, the Vernon Goff Evangelical Association was formed. With the help of three Chadron-area ranchers who contributed $1,000 each, a small mobile home was purchased. It was pulled behind the couple’s Oldsmobile as they traveled to churches throughout the Midwest, holding nightly services that sometimes ran for two weeks.
When it came time for Teddy, the oldest of their four children, to attend school, they assumed the ministry of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Wauneta. While there, Vernon earned his master’s degree at Iliff Theological Seminary in Denver in 1959. The next year, he became an associate pastor at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Omaha.
He later earned a doctorate from San Francisco Theological Seminary.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1964, he began “knocking on doors” in what was then west Omaha, inviting everyone who answered to join for them for worship at Beveridge-Burke Junior High School. About 50 people showed up for that first service on September 13, 1964. St. Luke United Methodist Church was born.
“It was a seven-day-a-week, 24-hour-a-day job for a long time,” Vernon recalled during a 1995 interview. “We had no building and no congregation. We couldn’t afford to hire anyone to help. I was always worried about our debt, but we finally got over the hump. The Lord richly blessed our work.”
After meeting in the school for 3 ½ years, 10 ½ acres of farmland was purchased and the first unit for the new church was built.
As Omaha grew, so did St. Luke Church. Thirty years later, it had 65,000 square feet of floor space, about 1,500 members and 75 employees. Even then, Vernon said the church was still “beating the bushes,” encouraging people to worship there.
Through the years the minister stayed, but the congregation had a large turnover as many families moved to new jobs and destinations.
Although Vernon describes the church as “sound, beautiful building--a tool, not a temple,” it is valued at $10 million and has a budget requiring about $2.5 million annually. Its programs include one of the early child care centers in Omaha with some 260 children enrolled. The educational wing contains a full-size gym that operates a program similar to a YMCA.
As might be surmised, the Goffs’ length of tenure at one Methodist church apparently is unsurpassed in Nebraska. Most of the pastors rotate to a different congregation every two to five years.
“I feel fortunate to have survived the supervision of so many bishops and district superintendents. More important is the fact that both the congregation and I have enjoyed each other for so long. I retired (from the pulpit) at age 70 only because that is the law in the United Methodist Church,” Vernon stated.
Along the way, Vernon has written a book, “Making God-Talk Make Sense,” and took five years building a two-place, 150 horsepower airplane that cruises at 150 miles per hour. For 15 years, beginning the 1990s, he and Alice flew the plane across the state and spent much of the summers at the Goff Ranch, “having fun” (in their words) repairing and rebuilding the infrastructure during the week, but returning to Omaha to preach at St. Luke on Sundays.
Surely, they have lots to celebrate.
Cards and letters may be sent to 11915 Jackson Road, Omaha, NE 68154.