The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Board of Directors voted to begin accepting applications to allow irrigation wells and additional irrigated acres in groundwater management sub-area 3, located in southern Sheridan County. Increasing groundwater levels and other concerns raised by the residents of southern Sheridan County prompted the board to revise the rules and regulations and allow a limited number of irrigation wells in that area.
After several public information sessions and a public hearing Oct. 18, 2018, the board voted to pass the proposed rules and regulations in November.
At its December meeting, the board voted to accept applications for additional acres and well permits in sub-area 3, where there has been a moratorium on well permits since 2003, allowing additional irrigated acres for the residents of southern Sheridan County for 2019. The UNWNRD Board of Directors will revisit this moratorium exception each December to decide if it is in the best interest of the district to continue to allow irrigated acre development.
According to the newly passed rules and regulations up to 1,300 total additional irrigated acres can be allowed in sub-area 3, with a maximum of 130 acres per application. A list of criteria will be used to rank each application in order to ensure a prime location for each of these expansion sites. NRD staff will be available to work with any landowner interested in submitting an application. Applications will be accepted through April 1. Approvals will be made no later than July.
For additional information or to begin the application process please contact Lynn Webster, UNWNRD Assistant Manager, at 308-432-6190 or webster@unwnrd.org.