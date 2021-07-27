Pamela J. Staal
CHADRON | Pamela Jeanne (Grantham) Staal, 70, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Chadron Community Hospital of congestive heart failure.
Pam was born August 1, 1950 to Donald and Colleen Grantham in Chadron. She attended Assumption Academy from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1968. She then went on to graduate from Bishop Clarkson School of Nursing in Omaha in 1971.
On June 12, 1971, she married Dennis Ray Staal, also from Chadron. Pam worked in Omaha as an RN at Children's Hospital and at an Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic. In 1976, she and Dennis moved back to Chadron where she worked as an RN at Chadron Community Hospital. They adopted their son David in 1978 and adopted their daughter Suzann in 1981. Pam also worked as an RN in Rapid City, SD and Midland, TX.
In 1989 they moved to Littleton, CO, where she worked as a pharmacy technician, later retiring in 2001. After retirement, she and Dennis lived in Orange, CA, Chadron, and Sun City, AZ.
Pam was active in the Catholic Church in each of the communities she lived, including participating in bible study groups and Birthright. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
In 1972 she contracted Hodgkin's Lymphoma and received significant radiation therapy. This radiation affected her physical health, but not her mental health. Even though she was limited in her arm use in her later life, she did not let this prevent her from enjoying life to its fullest. Her involvement and support for her children was endless and always included shuttling them to baseball and gymnastics.
Pam also loved to travel and was able to visit all 50 states and several other countries. She always said she should have been a weather chaser as a good storm would draw her to the window or outside.
Her family will also always think of her with each beautiful sunset and as the "boss" of the family.
Pam is survived by her husband, Dennis; two children, David (Sarah) Staal of Foxfield, CO, and Suzann Ruedeman, along with her children Kobie (9) and Breckyn (7) of Aurora, CO; brothers, Donny Grantham and John (Jody) Grantham, sisters, Julie (Russ) Bohnenkamp and Sandy (Curt) Plooster, and mother-in-law, Betty Staal, all of Chadron; and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and grand puppies. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Colleen Grantham and her father-in-law, Raymond Staal, all of Chadron.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., with a Rosary and Vigil service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26, at St. Patrick's Catholic Parish. A livestream of the service will be available at chadronstpatricks.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Parish to support their youth programs.
Online condolences are encouraged to be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com.