Pamela J. Staal

CHADRON | Pamela Jeanne (Grantham) Staal, 70, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Chadron Community Hospital of congestive heart failure.

Pam was born August 1, 1950 to Donald and Colleen Grantham in Chadron. She attended Assumption Academy from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1968. She then went on to graduate from Bishop Clarkson School of Nursing in Omaha in 1971.

On June 12, 1971, she married Dennis Ray Staal, also from Chadron. Pam worked in Omaha as an RN at Children's Hospital and at an Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic. In 1976, she and Dennis moved back to Chadron where she worked as an RN at Chadron Community Hospital. They adopted their son David in 1978 and adopted their daughter Suzann in 1981. Pam also worked as an RN in Rapid City, SD and Midland, TX.

In 1989 they moved to Littleton, CO, where she worked as a pharmacy technician, later retiring in 2001. After retirement, she and Dennis lived in Orange, CA, Chadron, and Sun City, AZ.

Pam was active in the Catholic Church in each of the communities she lived, including participating in bible study groups and Birthright. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.