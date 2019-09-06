Annual Mass at Montrose Church
Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church at Montrose, in northern Sioux County, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. The public is invited to join the congregation for the celebration at the historic church, which was built by pioneers in 1887.
Directions: From Harrison, drive north approximately 18 miles on Monroe Canyon/Edgemont Road. Turn right on Montrose Road and travel east about eight miles to the church and cemetery. Allow 40 minutes for travel time. From Crawford, drive north about five miles on Highway 2/71. Turn left on Toadstool road and travel two miles, then turn right and continue north on Toadstool Road for about 13 miles to Orella Road. Turn left and drive west for approximately eight miles, then turn right on Hat Creek Road. Drive north about three miles to the church and cemetery. Travel time is 45 minutes to one hour.
Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection "A Time for Learning" September luncheon will be Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (north side of building). Special music will be provided by Shelley White of Chadron. The special feature, Whitney Tewahade, will tell us about the Ta-da Quilt Shop of Chadron
The main speaker, Bruce Scherbarth, Hay Springs’ rancher and pastor of the Nazarene Church in Chadron will share his testimony with us. Please mark the day on your calendar and plan to attend.
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft organization.
Lindquist making Chadron appearance
Mark Lindquist will be a featured speaker at Chadron State College Sept. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Student Center Ballroom. The event, which is free and open to the public, will focus on “Passion: 8 Steps to Reignite Yours.”
Lindquist has appeared in ABC's LOST, CBS' Hawaii Five-O and the Universal Studios movie "Battleship." He is a world-touring entertainer who has performed live for over 2 million people in 22 countries and 44 states throughout his career. As a highly sought-after National Anthem singer, he performs for the largest crowds in America for teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Duke University Men's Basketball, the College World Series, the NCAA and in venues such as Madison Square Garden.
He is a former Sergeant in the United States Air Force and an Afghanistan War veteran who is based out of Fargo, N.D.
Community Celebration at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Immanuel Lutheran Church welcomes the community to celebrate our ministries with a picnic and fellowship in Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. with games, fun and food. All are invited to celebrate with a southern boil (shrimp, kielbasa, potatoes and corn) and BBQ sandwiches.
This celebration is made possible by a grant from the Immanuel Vision Foundation in Omaha. All are welcome, including neighbors, friends, the campus community and families.