CCL Viewing Party
The Chadron chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a Human Element Part I Viewing Party March 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker.
The Human Element Part I follows photographer James Balog as he examines how climate change is affecting air and water. The film is 45 minutes long followed by a short discussion.
CCL meeting
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby next monthly meeting will be April 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
Chamber Banquet set
The Chadron Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be March 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chadron Arts Center. Tickets must be purchased by March 20 from the Chamber office at 706 West Third Street. Tickets are $12 each and include entry, meal and two drink tickets.
Library offers computer classes
Chadron Public Library is offering the following computer classes:
March 13, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to MS Word.
March 20, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. MS formatting and Templates.
March 27, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Excel Basics.
April 3, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Advanced E-mail.
April 10, p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to MS Publisher.
For more information, call 432-0531.
Ribbon Cutting and Shrek performances
Chadron Public Schools will have a ribbon cutting March 15 at 6:30 p.m. for its newly renovated auditorium. The ribbon cutting will be followed by the “Shrek the Musical” performance at 7 p.m. The musical will also be performed March 16 at 7 p.m. and again March 17 at 2 p.m. Early tickets are available from cast and crew members for $5 each. Tickets also will be available at the door for $7 each (no activity passes accepted).
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of the Chadron Public Library's Adult Reading Challenge 2019.
The remaining schedule of events is as follows:
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Pinewood Derby
The Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby will be March 24 at the Assumption Arena in Chadron. Doors will open at 1 p.m., with the race set to start at 2 p.m. There will be a People’s Choice vote and a cake auction.
QPR training planned
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. Location is still to be determined. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.
Ride the Ridge announced
The annual Ride the Ridge is planned for June 15 at Fort Robinson State Park this year. Pre-registration for overnight guests will be at the mare barns June 14 from 5-7 p.m. Registration on the day of the ride will be from 8-9 a.m. This year’s event again includes a variety of options for participants. A five to six mile trail ride will kick off at 9 a.m. to be followed by lunch (on your own). Riders can then enjoy another five to six mile trail ride at 1 p.m. or take part in the Trail Challenge, a clinic and trail competition with Larry Voecks. Ride the Ridge is free, but the Trail Challenge does carry a $5 entry fee.
Severe Weather Spotter Training set
Region 23 Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are sponsoring two Severe Weather Spotter trainings in Dawes County during April. The first is planned for April 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lakota/Ponderosa Room at the Chadron State College Student Center, while the second will be April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Robinson Buffalo Barracks. Current weather spotters, firefighters, law enforcement officers, land management employees, emergency service technicians, transportation operators, outdoor recreation and weather enthusiasts are invited to attend.
Training will include definitions and climatology of severe and fire weather, training on cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips, and weather reporting procedures.
Across Western Nebraska, over 400 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers provide valuable weather information which is fundamental in helping the NWS protect lives and property. Forecasts are often based on observer data, and even warnings for severe weather have been issued based on information received from trained volunteer spotters, cooperative observers and/or relayed by a HAM operator.
For more information about the NWS spotter program, please see our local office Web page at http://www.weather.gov/cheyenne/ or our national severe weather awareness Web page at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/os/thunderstorm/.
Please bring a friend, relative or other interested weather enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you at the training session. If you have questions, please call Aviva Braun, NOAA, NWS (307) 772-2468, Nan Gould, Region 23 Emergency Management Agency (308) 432-2251, or Chief Prosser, Crawford Department (308) 430-1958.