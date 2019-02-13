The Future of Energy Viewing Party
The Chadron Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a viewing party of “The Future of Energy” Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Bean Broker. “The Future of Energy” journeys across America to shine a light on the communities and individuals who are at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, taking practical steps to transition from fossil fuels to renewable power. The film illustrates that renewable power on a large scale is not just a dream, but a viable option already being implemented by many communities, cities and businesses. The film is one hour long and will be followed by a short discussion.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting
The Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be March 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the UCC Church in Chadron at 270 Chadron Ave. The group will have a national call from Citizens' Climate Lobby followed by discussion of local events. Come at 6:20 for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
CCR Spring Registration
The Chadron Community Recreation program will have youth volleyball and spring soccer registration Feb. 25-26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the Chadron State College campus. Please use the top, south entrance. Spring soccer is for children ages 5-12 who did not play soccer last fall. Cost is $25. Volleyball is open to grades three through six and cost is $35. For more in-formation contact CCR at chadronrec.com or call 432-3133.
4-H Coin Carnival
Dawes County 4-H will have an informational fair and coin carnival Feb. 25 at the Dawes County Fair-grounds in Chadron from 6-8 p.m. with games, prizes and treats. Everyone is welcome to come learn more about 4-H.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
HPCD Homebuyer Education Classes
High Plains Community Development will sponsor Homebuyer Education Classes Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. For more information, contact HPCD at 308-432-4346.
Chadron Polar Plunge
The Chadron Special Olympics chapter is joining forces with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska to host the second annual Polar Plunge in Chadron Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Hilltop Lanes. The event is a fundraiser to raise awareness and provide support for the local Special Olympics team. The local chapter has served individuals for more than 20 years and currently has over 30 athletes from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon and Rushville, including unified partners who compete alongside the Special Olympic athletes.
Polar Plunge entries are open, or there are other ways to donate to the program: sponsor a team or an individual plunger, create a business team of plungers, provide an in-kind or monetary donation.
For more information contact Ranita McCoy at ranita.mccoy@gmail.com or at 430-3243 or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com or at 386-8378.
Pine Ridge Quilt Club
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold a Sew Day Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. Please bring your personal projects to work on. At 10 a.m., a demon-stration on Crazy Quilt Blocks will be presented by Josey Werner. Visitors are welcome.