1057th Open House
The 1057th Military Police Company in Chadron will host an open house April 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Chadron Readiness Center at 485 East 12th St. There will be opportunities for hands-on experience with military weapons, armored vehicles, maintenance equipment and more.
AG Mobile Office
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s staff will host a mobile office at the Chadron Senior Citizens Center March 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will be available to educate consumers on the following items: requesting free credit reports, registering for the Do Not Call list, reducing unwanted mail, requesting a security freeze on credit, showing parents how to freeze children’s credit, blocking scam calls on cell phones and landlines, reporting scam phone numbers, filing a complaint or reporting a scam.
Library Computer Classes
Chadron Public Library is offering the following computer classes:
Wednesday, March 27, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Excel Basics.
Wednesday, April 3, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Advanced E-mail.
Wednesday, April 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Introduction to MS Publisher.
For more information, call 432-0531.
Hay Springs veterans program
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner will present its final National Vietnam Veteran Day event March 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church. There will be a meal before the program at 7 p.m. Roast beef sandwiches and drinks will be provided. Please bring a salad or dessert to share.
Library Board Meeting
The Chadron Public Library Regular Board Meeting will be April 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. This is a date change.
Flood Relief Donations
Anyone wishing to donate to help those affected by the flooding in Nebraska, UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) is a great way to donate. 100% OF THE DONATIONS go to the disaster in Nebraska. Checks can be sent to the Chadron United Methodist Church at 847 Shelton St., or UMCOR c/o Great Plains UM Conference P.O. Box 4187, Topeka, KS 66604. If you send a check, please put the number # “975/410101 Nebraska Disaster Assistance” on the memo line.
If you would like to donate on-line, you may do so at:
If you have questions, please call the Chadron UM Church office at (308) 432-2866.
NNTA Annual Meeting
The Nebraska Northwest Trails annual meeting will be March 28 at 6 p.m. at Country Kitchen. If anyone is interested in membership, they can find membership options and forms at nwnebraskatrails.com.
Severe Weather Spotter Training
Region 23 Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are sponsoring two Se-vere Weather Spotter trainings in Dawes County during April. The first is planned for April 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Lakota/Ponderosa Room at the Chadron State College Student Center, while the second will be April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Robinson Buffalo Barracks. Current weather spot-ters, firefighters, law enforcement officers, land management employees, emergency service technicians, transportation operators, outdoor recreation and weather enthusiasts are invited to attend.
Training will include definitions and climatology of severe and fire weather, training on cloud and storm recognition, storm hazards and safety tips, and weather reporting procedures.
Across Western Nebraska, over 400 volunteer weather spotters and cooperative observers pro-vide valuable weather information which is fundamental in helping the NWS protect lives and property. Forecasts are often based on observer data, and even warnings for severe weather have been issued based on information received from trained volunteer spotters, cooperative observers and/or relayed by a HAM operator.
For more information about the NWS spotter program, please see our local office Web page at http://www.weather.gov/cheyenne/ or our national severe weather awareness Web page at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/os/thunderstorm/.
Please bring a friend, relative or other interested weather enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you at the training session. If you have questions, please call Aviva Braun, NOAA, NWS (307) 772-2468, Nan Gould, Region 23 Emergency Management Agency (308) 432-2251, or Chief Prosser, Crawford Depart-ment (308) 430-1958.
QPR Training, Documentary Screening
There will be a QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for suicide prevention April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Chadron Middle School Library. The QPR training is designed to teach parents and other interested community members the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. In addition, the film “The Mind Inside” will be screened April 5 at noon at the CSC Student Center. The 30-minute film explores mental health in public schools and will be followed by a panel discussion.
Chadron Citizens' Climate Lobby events
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be April 16 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
The Chadron chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a Human Element Part II Viewing Party April 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker.
The Human Element Part II follows photographer James Balog as he examines how climate change is affecting fire and earth. The film is 45 minutes long followed by a short discussion.
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be May 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.