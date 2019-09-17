CCR hosting “Throw Back Thursday”
Please join the Chadron Community Recreation group Sept. 19 at the Roger Eaton Soccer Complex for “Throw Back Thursday.” This is an opportunity to donate soccer gear back to the program that your family no longer needs. CCR will take donations that night from 5-7 p.m. during the youth soccer games in an effort to recycle and help those who may be unable to purchase equipment. CCR is looking for any gently-used soccer t-shirts, shin guards, etc.
Flag Retirement Ceremony set
The Chadron American Legion will have a flag retirement ceremony Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion at 123 Bordeaux St. The ceremony is open to the public, and individuals are encouraged to bring worn out flags for retirement.
Prescribed Fire Information Meeting
The U.S. Forest Service will have a public information meeting Sept. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chadron Fire Hall, in partnership with the Nebraska Game and Parks, Nebraska Forest Service and the Chadron and Crawford volunteer fire departments. The meeting will discuss the recent Collons Prescribed Fire and the agency’s future plans.
Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge
The third annual Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge will be Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Dawes County Fairgrounds. Teams and individuals will compete in a 5K race and eight obstacles (Rope Swing, Log Run, Atlas Block Drag, Low Crawl, Litter Carry, Rope bridge, and Wall). Raised funds will go to support local Honor Flights and a VFW funded scholarship for veterans.
Ribbon cutting planned
The new owners of the Bean Broker in downtown Chadron will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.
Hospitality Training offered
There will be a free hospitality training at the Holiday Inn Express in Chadron Sept. 24 from 2-4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone in Chadron working in the hospitality industry.
Free community concert
The Viaero Wireless store in Chadron will host a free concert night at The Ridge Sept. 20 from 7-10 p.m., featuring the Bar Flies. All community members are welcome.
As part of a larger “Discover Viaero” initiative, attendees can learn about Viaero’s new store layout, promotions, and discount programs.
PRJC Community Dinner
Pine Ridge Job Corps will have its annual Community Relations Dinner Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cafeteria. Please RSVP to 308-432-8606.
Library Star Party
The Chadron Public Library is hosting a Star Party this Saturday with the Black Hills Astronomical Society from 7:15-9 p.m. The Star Party will take place at the Roger Eaton Soccer Fields at 300 North Main; all ages are welcome to view the universe through the BHAS’ powerful telescopes.
Highlights of the evening include: Saturn, Jupiter, Globular clusters, Ring Nebula, a two-minute pass of the International Space Station at 8:17 p.m., identification of the visible, major summer/fall constellations, and the Andromeda galaxy.
Hunter Education Class
There will be a Hunter Education Class with instructor Roger Eaton Oct. 5-6 at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. Interested participants must register online at https://my.register-ed.com.
Hound Dog U
Dog obedience classes for novice and advanced dog owners will begin in October with instructor Roger Eaton at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. The eight-week classes will take place every Tuesday evening from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19. Novice classes will be from 7-8 p.m., followed by advanced classes from 8-9 p.m. For more information, contact Eaton at 432-3768 in the evenings or at 432-4040 during the day.