Back to School Bash
Western Community Health Resources in Chadron will host a Back to School Bash Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the agency's parking lot at 300 Shelton St., Chadron. WCHR will highlight several of its programs, including reproductive services, behavioral health information for students, WIC, immunizations and car seat checks. In addition, the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Chadron Police Department, Chadron Community Recreation, Playful Pastures Pet Services, ROTC and UNL Extension will all be on site, providing free activities and the opportunity to sign up for programs.
CCR Registration
Chadron Community Recreation will have several fall sports registration days.
Registration for soccer and flag football, as well as tackle football, will be available Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the CSC campus (use top south doors) and Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Community Health Resources Back to School Bash at 300 Shelton St.
Soccer is open to boys and girls ages 5-12, while both tackle and flag football are open to boys and girls in the third through sixth grades.
Tackle football participants must attend the registration as equipment will be handed out at that time. Practices will begin soon, and early registration is encouraged. Practice times are arranged by the coaches. Games are played on the weekends in September and October. For more information visit chadronrec.com or email director@chadronrec.com.
Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection "Let the 'Son'shine In" August luncheon will be Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (north side of building). Special music will be provided by Dick Stein of Chadron. The special feature will be presented by Lola Rincker speaking about "special needs kids" and OHD.
The main speaker, Cindy Bagneschi of Chadron, will share her testimony. Please mark the day on your calendar and plan to attend.
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m., Aug. 10. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft organization.
Cheyenne Trotters at Fort Rob
The Cheyenne Trotters, a group of skilled horse enthusiasts who specialize in cavalry demonstrations, parades and drill team performances, will entertain audiences during a series of appearances at Fort Robinson State Park Aug. 9. Demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. on the parade grounds.
Park entry permit required.
Star Wars artist to stop in Chadron
Colin Cantwell, the original concept artist and model builder for the Star Wars spaceships will be at Game Changer Comics (123 Main, Chadron) Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free to attend and includes exclusive videos describing Cantwell's interaction with George Lucas and his work on Star Wars. Also featured will be an audience choice of videos showing his other projects, including 2001: A Space Odyssey and War Games, as well as his role as the lead NASA analyst for CBS during the first moon landing.
Fans will have an opportunity to meet Cantwell, ask questions and share stories. Autographs will be on sale for $25, which includes a free print of either his original 1974 concept art for Star Wars or his 1975 photos of the first Star Wars models.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild events
In lieu of the regular Pine Ridge Quilt Guild August meeting, Jack Kant will host a pot luck meal at his home, 327 Chadron Avenue, at 6 p.m. Aug. 10. Bring your own beverage and a side dish or dessert to share. Guests are welcome. On Aug. 24, the group will take a road trip to the quilt shops in Sturgis and Spearfish, South Dakota, leaving from the north end of the Walmart parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Guests are welcome; please call Rose Fryda at 308-430-0688 so that she can make sure there is enough transportation for all participants. The Guild's annual Norwesca Quilting Weekend will take place Sept. 13-15; guests are invited to share in this full weekend of quilting fun. Please call Rose Fryda by Aug. 10 to register.