Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! is the title of Chadron Public Library’s Adult Reading Challenge for 2019. Registration will continue until March 5.
March 21 will be the last day to turn in reading logs.
Winners will be announced March 25 at 3:30 p.m. Every time a reading log is turned in, the patron will gain a chance to choose a surprise from the “Treasure Chest.” Final prizes will reward the three individuals who have read the most books.
Activities will accompany the Reading Challenge. The schedule can be found on the Chadron Public Library web page, Facebook and at the Check-In desk.
Baked Potato Bar
It’s time for the RSVP Loaded Baked Potato Bar to support the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) at Northwest Community Action. The Baked Potato Bar will be Feb. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Chadron American Legion Club (123 Bordeaux). Piping hot baked potatoes (or sweet potatoes) with the toppings of your choice including stroganoff, pulled pork, broccoli and cheese, or chili AND all the extras: cheese, bacon, sour cream, and more! There will also be an assortment of desserts to choose from. Tickets are available at the door; admission prices are $9 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5-10 and children under 5 are free.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
HPCD Homebuyer Education Classes
High Plains Community Development will sponsor Homebuyer Education Classes Feb. 9 and Feb. 23. Both classes begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact HPCD at 308-432-4346.
Mystery on Main Street
Trunk Butte Christian School is hosting its seventh annual Mystery on Main Street Feb. 1-2 at The Olde Main Street Inn in Chadron from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door. The event is an interactive game with all proceeds go directly to the school. There will also be a raffle and auction once the mystery has been solved.
This is a good time, full of laughs and fun for ages 16 and older only. Light beverages and gourmet desserts are included with the price of the ticket. Please note there are four levels of the building, many stairs, and no elevators.
Each year the mystery, the characters, the plot, and the answers are all new. If you're interested in sponsoring a clue (event sponsors get 2 free tickets), or would like to book advance tickets for you and your group, please contact Jennifer Wallage at 301-407-5712 or jmon10222@gmail.com. Sponsors will be named at clue sites throughout the building and all teams must know the sponsors of the event in order to guess at solving the mystery.
Polar Plunge planned
The Chadron Special Olympics chapter is joining forces with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska to host the second annual Polar Plunge in Chadron Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Hilltop Lanes. The event is a fundraiser to raise awareness and provide support for the local Special Olympics team. The local chapter has served individuals for more than 20 years and currently has over 30 athletes from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon and Rushville, including unified partners who compete alongside the Special Olympic athletes.
Polar Plunge entries are open, or there are other ways to donate to the program: sponsor a team or an individual plunger, create a business team of plungers, provide an in-kind or monetary donation.
For more information contact Ranita McCoy at ranita.mccoy@gmail.com or at 430-3243 or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com or at 386-8378.
RSVP hosting Diaper Drive
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”
Answer that question by joining the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in a diaper drive for the Chadron Diaper Bank in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay
The Chadron Diaper Bank serves low income Chadron families and is especially in need of diaper sizes 5 and 6. Bring your donation to Northwest Community Action Partnership, 270 Pine Street, Chadron.
Diapers will be collected from now until Friday, Feb. 1. The Chadron Diaper Bank – keeping the infants, toddlers and children in our community safe, dry and healthy.
Soup lunches to benefit Teammates
Viaero and the Chadron Teammates Chapter are teaming up for Soups Across America during the month of January. Every Friday this month (Jan. 4, 11, 18. 25) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to head out to Viaero to enjoy two soups from different regions; $5 buys a bowl of soup, chips and a drink, with 100 percent of the donations going toward the local Teammates chapter.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Mindy Smith will demonstrate how to make a Jelly Roll Rug. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.