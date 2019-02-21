The Future of Energy Viewing Party
The Chadron Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a viewing party of “The Future of Energy” Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Bean Broker. “The Future of Energy” journeys across America to shine a light on the communities and individuals who are at the forefront of the clean energy revolution, taking practical steps to transition from fossil fuels to renewable power. The film illustrates that re-newable power on a large scale is not just a dream, but a viable option already being implemented by many communities, cities and businesses. The film is one hour long and will be followed by a short discussion.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby Meeting
The Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be March 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the UCC Church in Chadron at 270 Chadron Ave. The group will have a national call from Citizens' Climate Lobby followed by discussion of local events. Come at 6:20 for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
CCR spring registration
Chadron Community Recreation will hold registration for youth volleyball and spring soccer Feb. 25-26 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the top south entrance of the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the Chadron State College campus. Youth volleyball is for girls and boys in grades three through six and enrollment is $35. Games are played on weekends in April and there is some travel involved. Spring soccer registration is for girls and boys who did not play soccer in the fall. Teams from the fall league will have their season continue in April and May. Players joining now will be placed on those existing teams. Spring soccer is for boys and girls ages 5-12. Enrollment is $25. For more information contact CCR at 432-3133 or email chadronrec.com. If you are unable to attend the registration sessions, please download a reg-istration form at chadronrec.com and mail it, along with the enrollment fee, to CCR, PO Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337. Practice for volleyball will begin in early March, and soccer practices will start in early April. Coaches will contact players and their families.
Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of CPL Adult Reading Challenge 2019. Registration will continue until March 5.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Feb. 23 – 2-4 p.m. Are you ready for a surprise activity? This one will be a SURPRISE!
March 2 - Fairy Homes. Are the gentle fairies lingering in your garden or balcony? Time to gift them with a cozy little home. This craft is both relaxing and whimsical. A good way to step into Spring.
March 9 – 2-4 p.m. If you have seeds left over from last growing season and you want to exchange them, don’t let this opportunity to pass you by. At the same time, take the occasion to enroll in the Library Green Thumbs program and start to prepare for another growing season.
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
Quilt Guild Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold a Sew Day Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. Please bring your personal projects to work on. At 10 a.m., a demonstration on Crazy Quilt Blocks will be presented by Josey Werner. Visitors are welcome.
HPCD Homebuyer Education Classes
High Plains Community Development will sponsor Homebuyer Education Classes Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. For more information, contact HPCD at 308-432-4346.
Women's History Month
Chadron State College will celebrate Women’s History Month March 21 from 5-8 p.m. Amy Dix, the co-founder of The Positive Life Company will be the keynote speaker at the CSC Student Center Ballroom. Her speech, “7 More Days” will explore the science behind positivity and is open to the public.