Foundation accepting applications
The C.A. Story Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2019 grant cycle. Non-profit organizations with a federal identification number that are registered under the 501(c) 3 code in the following counties are eligible to apply: Deuel, Cheyenne, Kimball, Banner, Morrill, Garden, Scottsbluff, Box Butte, Sioux, Dawes and Sheridan. Funds will be awarded in December. Applications are due Nov. 15 and are available by contacting Marilyn Moncrief at PO Box 351, Sidney, NE, 69162.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Whitney Tewahade will demonstrate Mosiac Quilts. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome.
Parade of Tables
The 14th Annual Parade of Tables will help support the Chadron Arts Center and Chadron FLBA Sunday, Oct. 6. View the creatively decorated tables, each showcasing a different theme. Doors open at noon, followed by a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, $7 for children 12 & under and are available at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, or by contacting Lynn Mathis, 308-430-0317.
Rotary Blood Drive
The Chadron community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood with the Chadron Rotary Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Assumption Arena.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To make an appointment locally, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Monday Evening Bike Rides
Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Cribbage Group
The Chadron Cribbage Group will meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month this fall at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines. The group is open to the public for anyone who plays the game or wants to learn it. Each cribbage night consists of two to four games and plenty of laughter. Call 308-747-2127 with questions.