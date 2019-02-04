Adult Reading Challenge
Grow with Books! Is the title of CPL Adult Reading Challenge 2019.
Registration will continue until March 5th.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Feb. 8 – 2-4 p.m. Chocolate Tasting Party and Book Sale. Hop to the library building to taste delicious chocolate treats, then walk over to the Annex to discover gently used books at small prices.
Feb. 9 – 1- 4:45 p.m. Come make your Valentines at the library. You can make your own, research on line for that special card, or follow some of our templates and suggestions.
Feb. 10-15 - during library hours, participate in the Page Black Out Poetry Contest. Come to the desk and get an entry page. All poetry will be displayed. Winner of this contest will receive a bag of goodies. Winner announced Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. Winning poem will be posted on library’s Facebook.
Feb. 16 – 1-4 p.m. A Book Tasting Party. Good Books, good treats and a mystery prize to the winner of this contest.
Feb. 23 – 2-4 p.m. Are you ready for a surprise activity? This one will be a SURPRISE!
March 2 - Fairy Homes. Are the gentle fairies lingering in your garden or balcony? Time to gift them with a cozy little home. This craft is both relaxing and whimsical. A good way to step into Spring.
March 9 – 2-4 p.m. If you have seeds left over from last growing season and you want to exchange them, don’t let this opportunity to pass you by. At the same time, take the occasion to enroll in the Library Green Thumbs program and start to prepare for another growing season.
March 15, 6-8 p.m. After-Hours Salute to Ireland. Music, stories, food and games to celebrate Saint Patrick’s land.
March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. A Spring Time Evening Tuscan Supper. Learn how to make a Tuscan meal and eat it too!
March 21 - Last day to return reading logs.
March 25 - Winners of the Reading Challenges announced at 3:30 p.m.
HAM Radio Club
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Vietnam veterans event
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Partner commit-tee will host its final event on National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29. 2019, at the Hay Springs United Methodist Church.
The committee is seeking Vietnam veterans who would be willing to be interviewed by Junior high and high school students or willing to personally share their experiences during their service at this event in a 10-minute dialogue. If you are interested, please contact Pat Skinner at randpskinner@gmail.com.
The committee is also inviting Vietnam veterans to submit pictures of themselves in uniform, candid shots, and Vietnam scenery to Security First Bank in Hay Springs before Feb. 15 to be scanned and used in a slide show at the event. (Pictures will be immediately scanned and re-turned onsite.) Pictures can also be emailed to gibbons.tonya@gmail.com in JPEG format, please.
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce was recognized as a Vietnam Veterans Commemora-tive Partner on June 24, 2016, by the Secretary of Defense. The objectives of the commemora-tion are to: "1. To thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War; 2. To highlight the services of the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War; 3. To pay tribute to the contributions made on the home front by the people of the United States during the Vietnam War; 4. To highlight the ad-vances in technology, science and medicine related to military research conducted during the Vietnam War.
The committee has hosted events to meet these objectives with a ceremony at the park; a cer-emony at the school on Veterans Day; a Friendly Festival theme of "Welcome Home" with a pa-rade and dedication of a Vietnam War memorial; a Vietnam War era USO show; a program fea-turing speakers Eldon Terrell, formerly of Hay Springs and a Vietnam veteran, and Colonel Wills from Offutt Air Force base; and made a $500 donation to the Chadron Honor Guard.
The public is invited to show its gratitude to these special veterans as we thank and honor our Vietnam veterans at our final event, Friday, March 29, 2019.
HPCD Homebuyer Education Classes
High Plains Community Development will sponsor Homebuyer Education Classes Feb. 9 and Feb. 23. Both classes begin at 9 a.m. For more information, contact HPCD at 308-432-4346.
Chadron Polar Plunge
The Chadron Special Olympics chapter is joining forces with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska to host the second annual Polar Plunge in Chadron Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Hilltop Lanes. The event is a fundraiser to raise awareness and provide support for the local Special Olympics team. The local chapter has served individuals for more than 20 years and currently has over 30 athletes from Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Gordon and Rushville, including unified partners who compete alongside the Special Olympic athletes.
Polar Plunge entries are open, or there are other ways to donate to the program: sponsor a team or an individual plunger, create a business team of plungers, provide an in-kind or monetary donation.
For more information contact Ranita McCoy at ranita.mccoy@gmail.com or at 430-3243 or Melissa Nicholson at manicholson15@yahoo.com or at 386-8378.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. A presentation by Mindy Smith will demonstrate how to make a Jelly Roll Rug. Please bring any items you have for Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome. The Guild will have its monthly Sew Day Feb. 23,2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Pines Lodge East Activity Room. Please bring your personal projects to work on. At 10 a.m., a demonstration on Crazy Quilt Blocks will be presented by Josey Werner. Visitors are welcome.