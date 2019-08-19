CCR Registration
Chadron Community Recreation registration for soccer and flag football, as well as tackle football, will be available Aug. 19 and Aug. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center on the CSC campus (use top south doors) and Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Community Health Resources Back to School Bash at 300 Shelton St.
Soccer is open to boys and girls ages 5-12, while both tackle and flag football are open to boys and girls in the third through sixth grades.
Tackle football participants must attend the registration as equipment will be handed out at that time. Practices will begin soon, and early registration is encouraged. Practice times are arranged by the coaches. Games are played on the weekends in September and October. For more information visit chadronrec.com or email director@chadronrec.com.
Blood Drives Scheduled
RSVP and Vitalant will have a blood drive Aug. 20 from 11:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the Chadron United Methodist Church. Please donate -- one unit of blood can save three lives. Call Rachel at 308-432-3393 or visit bloodhero.com, select Locate a Blood Drive, enter the code Chadron, and then select an appointment time that works for you.
There will also be a blood drive at the Crawford Community Building Aug. 21 from 12:15-5:30 p.m. Enter the code Crawford to select an appointment time for that session.
Uptown on Campus
Chadron State College will host its annual Uptown on Campus event Aug. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the "Backyard" behind high rise under the tent (set-up is at 9 a.m.)
CSC Community Band and Choir to begin rehearsals
The Chadron State College Community Band will meet for fall rehearsals starting Aug. 20 in Memorial Hall, Room 104, from 7-8:30 p.m. The band performs in concert Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., in the annual CSC Holiday Concert Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and next spring on April 17, 2020, at 7 p.m.
The Chadron State College Community Chorus will first meet to rehearse Aug. 22 in Memorial Hall, Room 126, from 7-8:30 p.m. The chorus performs in concert Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and next spring on April 19, 2020, at 3 p.m.
The ensembles are open to all members of the community including high school and college students. Both groups perform a wide variety of music including Broadway hits, movie themes, popular medleys and classical. For more information about the chorus, contact Dr. Joel Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu. For the band, contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu.
Digital Photography Class
Chadron Public Library will offer a Digital Photography Class Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. The class is free and open to everyone. For more information call 432-0531.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild Events
On Aug. 24, the Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will take a road trip to the quilt shops in Sturgis and Spearfish, South Dakota, leaving from the north end of the Walmart parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Guests are welcome; please call Rose Fryda at 308-430-0688 so that she can make sure there is enough transportation for all participants. The Guild's annual Norwesca Quilting Weekend will take place Sept. 13-15; guests are invited to share in this full weekend of quilting fun. Please call Rose Fryda by Aug. 10 to register.
Back to School Bash
You have free articles remaining.
Western Community Health Resources in Chadron will host a Back to School Bash Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the agency's parking lot at 300 Shelton St., Chadron. WCHR will highlight several of its programs, including reproductive services, behavioral health information for students, WIC, immunizations and car seat checks. In addition, the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, Chadron Police Department, Chadron Community Recreation, Playful Pastures Pet Services, ROTC and UNL Extension will all be on site, providing free activities and the opportunity to sign up for programs.
Dawes County Museum Garden Party
The Dawes County Historical Museum will host its third annual Garden Party Aug. 25 from 4-6 p.m. at 341 Country Club Road in Chadron. The free-will donation event will feature music and refreshments while local children showcase a selection of dolls donated to the museum by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Erixon, one of the newest collections at the museum. The dolls span the decades from the 1800s to the late 1900s and most have their original costumes.
CCL Film Screening
On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bean Broker, Citizens' Climate Lobby will have an evening of short films from the series Global Weirding by noted climate scientist Katherine Hayhoe.
Sioux County Track Car Show & Fundraiser
There will be a car show and fundraiser for the Sioux County High School Track Project Aug. 31. Registration ($25 per vehicle) begins at 9 a.m. at the Sioux County High School football field, with the show running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All types of cars are welcome. There will be no judging; it’s just a day to enjoy the cars. Drive events will take place throughout the day. Contact Cindy McCumbers for more information at 308-631-5097 or at ckmccumbers@yahoo.com. Proceeds will go toward the effort to construct a small track.
Crawford Rock Swap
The Northwest Nebraska Rock Club will have its annual Rock Show Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1-2 at the Crawford City Park. There will be all types of minerals, fossils, rocks, gems, and jewelry on display for trade and sell.
Rushville Fun Days
The annual Rushville Fun Days are scheduled for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1-2 this year with plenty of events and activities planned.
Cribbage Club starting fall season
The Chadron Cribbage Group will meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month this fall at 7 p.m. at Prairie Pines. The group is open to the public for anyone who plays the game or wants to learn it. Each cribbage night consists of two to four games and plenty of laughter. The first date of the fall season is Sept. 4. Call 308-747-2127 with questions.
Importance of Sleep Discussion
On Thurs, Sept. 5, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom on Chadron State College campus, Dr. Brittany Meyer will discuss "The Importance of Sleep." Dr. Meyer is a noted sleep expert and an alumna of Chadron State College. This event is sponsored by the BBB Biology Honors Society.
Annual Mass at Montrose Church
Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church at Montrose, in northern Sioux County, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. The public is invited to join the congregation for the celebration at the historic church, which was built by pioneers in 1887.
Directions: From Harrison, drive north approximately 18 miles on Monroe Canyon/Edgemont Road. Turn right on Montrose Road and travel east about eight miles to the church and cemetery. Allow 40 minutes for travel time. From Crawford, drive north about five miles on Highway 2/71. Turn left on Toadstool road and travel two miles, then turn right and continue north on Toadstool Road for about 13 miles to Orella Road. Turn left and drive west for approximately eight miles, then turn right on Hat Creek Road. Drive north about three miles to the church and cemetery. Travel time is 45 minutes to one hour.