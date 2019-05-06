CCL Meeting
The Chadron chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby monthly meeting will be May 14 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the CCU Church at 370 Chadron Ave.
We will discuss local issues related to climate change and listen to a national call. Come at 6:20ish for a potluck dinner. All are welcome.
Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection will go on a "Spring Adventure" as they celebrate the theme of their next luncheon. This event will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the banquet room of the Country Kitchen restaurant in Chadron. Special music will be provided by Lee Detwiler of Chadron. Nakaya Fester, Director of the Fur Trade Museum, will tell of the history and events of this world famous museum. Mary Hurley of rural Chadron will be the speaker; this local housewife will tell of "Danny's Story." For reservations contact Darlene at 432-5432 or by email yantzi@gpcom.net no later than 5 p.m. May 11. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the buffet luncheon and program is $8. Men are always welcomed. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization.
Mental Health Awareness Walk
May 9 is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day. Chadron will be commemorating the day with a walk at 7 p.m. from the Dawes County Courthouse to C-Hill, where the participants will place solar lights on the C. Wear green for mental health and bring along your own solar yard light to place in honor of a loved one.