Five Wishes Workshop
If you were to die tomorrow, would your family know your wishes? What matters to you?
It’s a simple question but has the ability to cause such a big impact on the quality of your healthcare.
We get it. Talking about what type of care and treatment you want in case you can’t speak for yourself is not something one thinks about often.
That’s why Chadron Community Hospital Advance Care Planning Team and Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Chadron, is presenting ‘Five Wishes’.
The ‘Five Wishes’ and Advanced Directive program will provide a video presentation along with free legal documents with practical steps to make your wishes known and honored. There will be a question and answer time with the complete program to last approximately 1 hour. Refreshments will be served.
Location: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
702 East 9th Street, Chadron, NE
Date: June 30, 2019
Time: 2-3 p.m.
It is one of the most gut-wrenching moments a family may have to face, when a loved one is too sick to make their own life or death decisions.
Completing ‘Five Wishes’ helps families avoid guessing and guilt, while giving their loved one the care they want and deserve. Everyone over 19 years of age can make their wishes known and honored.
CCL Summer Picnic
There will be a Citizens' Climate Lobby Summer Picnic Potluck June 27 from 6-8 p.m. at 1001 S. Maple St. (home of Roger and Mary Ann Wess).
Come join us for a Citizens’ Climate Lobby summer picnic potluck. Let’s have some fun, get to know one another and engage in some casual discussions regarding our community, our changing climate, and energy independence!
Roger Wess will be available to give tours of his home solar system. Cheryl & Steve Welch will give updates regarding their experience in Washington, DC., lobbying for the newly proposed legislation, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763).
Bring a dish to share. Family and friends are welcome.
Chadron Christian Connection
Chadron Christian Connection will "Show Their Colors" during the July luncheon July 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (north side of building). Special music will be provided by Joelle Keith of Chadron. The special feature presentation will be Bobby Bernhardt of Hay Springs sharing about "Honor Flight Veterans."
The main speaker, Russ Seger, pastor of the United Congregational Church in Chadron, will share his testimony, "The Many Roads of Ministry."
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m. July 6, 2019. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. Men are always welcome. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft organization.
July 4 Flag Raising
The members of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club of Dawes County would like to invite the public to attend the 57th Annual Flag Butte Flag Raising July 4 at 6 a.m. on top of Flag Butte. Flag Butte is located three miles west of Chadron on Highway 20 and 10 miles south on Deadhorse Road. Flag Butte is located on land currently owned by Bat and Patty Pourier.
The club will be joined by the American Legion Honor Guard as they pay tribute to America. A continental breakfast provided by the Rose Hill Club will be served after the program at the Flag Butte School house.
HAM Radio Club
You have free articles remaining.
The Pine Ridge Amateur Radio Club, a group of HAM radio operators, meets every Saturday at the Prairie Pines Lodge at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in joining the group can stop by or contact Ron Cashon at 430-3873.
Monday Bike Rides
'Bike riders looking for a group to enjoy a ride with are invited to participate in the Monday Evening Bike Rides each week at 6 p.m. Riders are directed to gather at the First National Bank North Platte parking lot prior to 6 so the ride can begin promptly. You must have your own bike and water, and the group recommends bringing a helmet and reflective clothing.
This ride is for fun only. The route will be on the street so safety is a priority for everyone. Drivers in Chadron are not accustomed to bike groups on the street, so riders will need to be cautious at all times. Most of the route will be in residential areas; however, the route crosses Highways 20 and 385 one to two times. The ride is about one and a half hours with a 10 minute break at the halfway point. The group will not stop for people with flat tires. Call Merle Morford at 308-430-2902 with any questions.
Oelrichs Butte Festival
The first-ever Oelrichs Butte Festival will be July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Oelrichs. The event will include a chili cookoff ($10 to enter), a pie making contest ($2 to enter), a watermelon eating contest, horseshoe and corn hole matches, games for kids and adults, food and craft vendors and more. Contact Lyn for contest information and to register at 605-890-2180 and Mandy at 605-685-5712 to sign up as a vendor.
School Transportation Meeting
There will be a meeting July 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Chadron High School to brainstorm ideas for transporting Chadron Public School District children who live outside the city limits but inside the three-mile buffer to school. If you have an interest in helping with this planning, please plan to attend.
Smith Mobile Office
Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices throughout the month of July.
At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, like FEMA or the USDA, relay concerns about federal issues, or assist in taking advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:
Sioux County Courthouse
325 Main Street, Harrison
July 22, 10-11 a.m.
For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.
Summer Drama Camp
The Chadron Public Schools Summer Drama Camp for grades kindergarten through eight will be July 8-12 and July 15-18 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. There will be a performance of “Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.” for the public July 19 at 6 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Auditions for roles will be June 26-27 from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 3:30-5 p.m. at the high school. Registration forms are available at the district’s Central Office.
Western Wildlife Art Show
The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will take place at the Fort Robinson Veterinary Hospital July 2-4. Sponsors of the event are invited to a “Meet the Artists Dinner” July 1 at 5 p.m., and the art show will be open all to the public the during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event once again features the Children’s Wall of Art on July 3. Children are invited to create their own works of art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day ($3 entry fee), with awards presented at 4 p.m. Coloring pages will be provided for children under 10; ages 11-18 will have a choice of a coloring page or drawing their own picture.
White River Wacipi
The annual White River Wacipi is scheduled for June 29-30 at the Crawford City Park.
The event will include traditional Native American dancing, exhibits, demonstrations, activities, food, vendors and a youth day camp and dance contest. Saturday’s schedule includes a ground blessing at 10 a.m., followed by the grand entry at 11 a.m. and an evening meal at 6 p.m. Sunday will feature church services at 10 a.m., a grand entry at noon and an evening meal at 5 p.m.
The public is invited to attend, and admission is free.