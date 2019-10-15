Blood Drives in Crawford, Chadron
RSVP and Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) will have a blood drive in Chadron Oct. 21 from 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Chadron United Methodist Church. Please donate -- one unit of blood can save three lives. Call Rachel at 308-432-3393 or visit bloodhero.com, select Locate a Blood Drive, enter the code Chadron and then select an appointment time that works for you. There will also be a blood drive in Crawford Oct. 22 from 12:15-5:30 p.m. at the Crawford Community Building. Select the code Crawford when making an appointment.
Chadron Rotary Blood Drive
The Chadron community is invited to become a hometown hero and answer the call of patients in need by donating blood with the Chadron Rotary Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Assumption Arena.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
To make an appointment locally, call or text Trisha at 605-891-1444.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Dating And Domestic Violence Awareness Event
A Dating And Domestic Violence Awareness event is scheduled for Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Chadron State College in the Student Center Ballroom. Everyone is welcome, though the content might be suitable for more mature audiences. Below is the agenda for the day; those attending are welcome to come and go as they please.
1-2 p.m. - Keynote Speaker, Kathy O'Neal
2-3 p.m. - Dating and Domestic Violence Panel
3-4 p.m. - Keynote Speaker, Ron Blake
You have free articles remaining.
O'Neal speaks specifically about dating violence, especially among young adults. Her daughter was murdered by her daughter's ex-boyfriend while her daughter was in college. The Dating and Domestic Violence Panel will give the opportunity for those in attendance to ask questions from a variety of individuals who work with domestic and dating violence on a regular basis. Blake will share his story as a gay man who experienced sexual and domestic violence that nearly took his life. He has given a TEDx talk about male sexual assault and an innovative recovery.
Girl Scout Spaghetti Feed
The Chadron Girl Scouts will have a spaghetti feed fundraiser Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Assumption Arena in Chadron. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 & under. Tickets can be purchased from any Chadron Girl Scout, or at the door.
Graves Lecture Series begins
The Graves Lecture Series at Chadron State College begins Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. with “Rhinos and Elephants and Vultures, O My!” by Dr. Ann Buchmann, a professor in the Mathematical and Natural Science Department. The event will take place at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. Admission is free and open to the public.
Buchmann will discuss some of Africa’s endangered wildlife species and the difficult choices being made to preserve the species and their habitats. In addition, she will also discuss animal behaviors and the politics of illegal wildlife trade.
Medicare plan reviews available
Lori Dannar will be at the Chadron Senior Center Oct. 25, Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help Medicare enrollees review their prescription drug plans. This is a free opportunity to ensure you are in the best plan for 2020. Please call Lori at 308-487-3888 to set up an appointment and remember to bring your Medicare card and current list of medications.
Trunk or Treat scheduled
The Chadron Kiwanis Club and the Chadron Chamber of Commerce will have the annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m. in the 100 block of Main Street. Businesses and organizations interested in having a trunk should contact the Chamber of Commerce. Set-up will begin at 3 p.m., with the festivities to start at 5 p.m. sharp. Costumes are encouraged.
Quilt Guild Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold an Open Sew Day Oct. 26 at Prairie Pines Lodge, East Activity Room, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please bring projects to work on. Visitors are welcome.