Drama camp presents musical
The Chadron Public Schools Summer Drama Camp for grades kindergarten through eight will present a performance of “Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.” for the public July 19 at 6 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Tickets are $5 each.
Smith Mobile Office
Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at a mobile office July 22 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sioux County Courthouse in Harrison.
At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies, like FEMA or the USDA, relay concerns about federal issues, or assist in taking advantage of the services available through his office.
Oelrichs Butte Festival
The first-ever Oelrichs Butte Festival will be July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Oelrichs. The event will include a chili cookoff ($10 to enter), a pie making contest ($2 to enter), a watermelon eating contest, horseshoe and corn hole matches, games for kids and adults, food and craft vendors and more. Contact Lyn for contest information and to register at 605-890-2180 and Mandy at 605-685-5712 to sign up as a vendor.
Cheyenne Trotters at Fort Rob
The Cheyenne Trotters, a group of skilled horse enthusiasts who specialize in cavalry demonstrations, parades and drill team performances, will entertain audiences during a series of appearances at Fort Robinson State Park Aug. 9. Demonstrations will begin at 10 a.m. on the parade grounds.
Park entry permit required.