Blood Drive
RSVP is sponsoring a blood drive at the United Methodist Church, 847 Shelton, Tuesday, June 25 from 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
CPS warns of scam
Chadron Public Schools would like to remind local business owners that it does not hire a third-party contractor to solicit advertising for its sports schedule posters/calendars. The district has once again been made aware of an effort by Sports Media and HSB Recovery Services to solicit advertising and collect on bills in the local area. Chadron High personnel contact businesses directly when it is time to produce the sports posters.
Honor Flight Send-off
There will be a send-off ceremony June 20 at 9 a.m. at the Chadron American Legion for the veterans and their guardians taking part in Honor Flight 11. The public is invited to attend, and to line the streets afterwards to wave them out of town.
NNTA Maintenance Day
The Northwest Nebraska Trail Association will have a maintenance event today, June 19, called Operation: GOATHEAD. The maintenance will focus on pulling goathead plants from the trails behind the college. Anyone interested should meet at 7 p.m. at the CSC Rangeland Center parking lot. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves if you have them and wear bug spray.
Oelrichs Butte Festival planned
The first-ever Oelrichs Butte Festival will be July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Oelrichs. The event will include a chili cookoff ($10 to enter), a pie making contest ($2 to enter), a watermelon eating contest, horseshoe and corn hole matches, games for kids and adults, food and craft vendors and more. Contact Lyn for contest information and to register at 605-890-2180 and Mandy at 605-685-5712 to sign up as a vendor.
Pine Ridge Quilt Guild Sew Day
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild will hold a Sew Day June 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Prairie Pines East Activity Room. The Sew Day will be used to assemble the Raffle quilt for the 2020 Quilt Show. The pattern is titled Black Hills Gold by Joan Davis and reflects the 2020 Quilt Show theme of “Illusion of Dimension.” Please bring your sewing supplies. Visitors are welcome.
School Transportation Meeting
There will be a meeting July 10 from 1-3 p.m. at Chadron High School to brainstorm ideas for transporting Chadron Public School District children who live outside the city limits but inside the three-mile buffer to school. If you have an interest in helping with this planning, please plan to attend.
Summer Drama Camp
The Chadron Public Schools Summer Drama Camp for grades kindergarten through eight will be July 8-12 and July 15-18 from 8 a.m. to noon each day. There will be a performance of “Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.” for the public July 19 at 6 p.m. at the high school auditorium. Auditions for roles will be June 26-27 from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 3:30-5 p.m. at the high school. Registration forms are available at the district’s Central Office.
Western Wildlife Art Show
The 46th annual Western Wildlife Art Show will take place at the Fort Robinson Veterinary Hospital July 2-4. Sponsors of the event are invited to a “Meet the Artists Dinner” July 1 at 5 p.m., and the art show will be open all to the public the during the Crawford Fourth of July celebration. This year’s event once again features the Children’s Wall of Art on July 3. Children are invited to create their own works of art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day ($3 entry fee), with awards presented at 4 p.m. Coloring pages will be provided for children under 10; ages 11-18 will have a choice of a coloring page or drawing their own picture.
White River Wacipi
The annual White River Wacipi is scheduled for June 29-30 at the Crawford City Park.
The event will include traditional Native American dancing, exhibits, demonstrations, activities, food, vendors and a youth day camp and dance contest. Saturday’s schedule includes a ground blessing at 10 a.m., followed by the grand entry at 11 a.m. and an evening meal at 6 p.m. Sunday will feature church services at 10 a.m., a grand entry at noon and an evening meal at 5 p.m.
The public is invited to attend, and admission is free.