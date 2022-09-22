Picnic brings together flight participants

More than 75 veterans and family members attended the inaugural Veterans Memorial Flight reunion picnic on Sunday, sharing stories about themselves and the flights they took through local non-profit, Veterans Memorial Flight Inc.

During Sunday’s picnic, Rob Wahlstrom provided some information as to how the program came to be in Chadron. He noted attorney Marty Connealy was watching a program about National Honor Flight, created to take WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. and the WWII Memorial. He was inspired, and contacted Wahlstrom to set up a similar program for local WWII veterans, like Wahlstrom’s father.

“That’s how all this kind of started,” Wahlstrom said, and the program began in 2012. They ran it until 2015 out of Connealy’s office, he said, with the first flight receiving a $10,000 donation to get started.

Wahltsrom knew it would be tough, as he estimated it would cost $15,000 to $17,000, to take 10-12 veterans and guardians to D.C. “It was the biggest fundraiser I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

A $17,000 donation helped keep things rolling the second year, and they did a total eight flights while the program was in their charge. It was then taken over by The American Legion, and is now headed up by a local board.

There have been 13 total Flights, and Wahlstrom commended a town of 5,700 for doing so many, keeping on par with the big organizations in Colorado and eastern Nebraska that also provide Flights.

“I think it’s tremendous to be able to show our appreciation to our veterans over the years.”

George Klein, Army veteran and treasurer for Veterans memorial flight Inc., asked the veterans gathered if they could recall when they first entered military service. For him, it was Aug. 13, 1968 when he got on a bus in David City to go to Omaha, then on a plane to Fort Lewis, Wash.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be able to do this,” Klein said. He also introduced Board President Larry Hix, Vice President Vicki Kotschwar, Secretary Barb Reed and board members Pat Mracek and Lennie Johnson

Klein also expressed great appreciation to Veterans Service Officer Gary Bridges and what he has contributed to the program.

As to the history of the Honor Flight Network, Klein said it began in Ohio by a private pilot who visited with people about visiting the memorials; many he spoke to said they’d not had the opportunity. He was able to get together with other pilots, and the inaugural Honor Flight took off in 2005. The transition to, and partnership with, commercial airlines gave birth to the Honor Flight Network.

As the official network requires each veteran have a guardian, Klein said the local program is structured the same way since they participate with the network. Though there was an effort to make Chadron a hub, they soon realized it was a lot of additional work to arrange everything. Instead, the board’s role is to get the veterans on the flight and back home, and the network takes care of everything else.

Those who would like to contribute to keep the local flights going, can contact Klein at his office, 355 Main Street, 308-432-4222. Checks should be made out to Veterans Memorial Flight Inc. The next Flight is scheduled for May or June of 2023.

Several at Sunday’s event commented on the great turnout from the community, and there was more than enough food for everyone. It’s expected to become an annual event.