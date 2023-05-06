At a meeting that drew more than 40 people last week, discussion led to a preliminary plan to restore recycling services in Chadron, through a partnership between Keep Chadron Beautiful and Keep Alliance Beautiful, with many local residents ready to offer what they can to help.

In recent years, Keep Chadron Beautiful has rolled back the materials it can take about a ton of office paper and seven tons of corrugated cardboard each month. Utilizing services in Alliance, that list would grow to include: magazines and other publications that use shiny, slick paper; newspapers, aluminum, steel and tin cans; glass, paperboard and #1-7 plastics.

Keep Chadron Beautiful Director Susan Hucke began the meeting with great appreciation for the standing room only crowd who are interested in expanding recycling. She also introduced other Keep Chadron Beautiful staff and Kathy Worley with Keep Alliance Beautiful. Worley then introduced John Weare, who writes a column for KAB, and Chadron State student Joe Talley.

Worley described Talley as something of a catalyst, as he contacted her asking why Alliance has a strong recycling program and Chadron doesn’t.

“We’re here to help you get recycling started in Chadron,” Worley said.

Talley pointed out it’s not currently feasible to get an entire recycling program like’s Alliance’s going in Chadron immediately, and suggested the best option would be to haul everything to Alliance until a local program can be developed here.

Worley said Alliance’s program was not something that developed overnight. It’s grown bit by bit over the years, she said, starting with recycling trailers then adding a center where people can bring recyclables and curbside pick-up service for senior citizens and folks with mobility issues.

While the Solid Waste Agency of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) did take additional items such as newspaper, plastic and aluminum for several years, Mayor George Klein pointed out they were just breaking even in terms of fuel costs to haul the materials. As markets for materials became harder to find, SWANN dropped to taking only cardboard and office paper.

Hucke said it’s important to find a way to collect recyclables in Chadron and transport them to Alliance, and who would pay for it. She was enthusiastic that this could be a community effort, and that energy spread across the meeting to develop the first trip to the Alliance recycling center.

A suggested drop off location was the empty lot on Second Street located between The Chadron Record and Mar-Bow Archery and Music. However, it was determined the trailers might be difficult to get in and out of the lot. Instead, the drop off location will be the empty lost at third and Morehead.

Worley cautioned it’s not advisable to have the recyclables in an open area unless they are bagged and sealed up, as they could inviting to rats and other animals.

Kevin Oleksy suggested a popular idea of having special, limited events once a month to start recycling efforts in Chadron, and further discussion set a tentative date of May 20. Other community members stepped up to offer time to collect recyclables and trailers to haul loads to Alliance. John McDowell offered the use of his can crusher to condense loads of aluminum cans into 25-pound bricks.

As to what people can bring for transport to Alliance, Worley said Alliance can take cardboard, paperboard, office paper, newspaper, magazines, milk jugs #1-7 plastics, containerized glass such as jars and bottles, and tin, steel and aluminum cans

With regard to glass, Worley noted Keep Alliance Beautiful does not take mirrors, windows or lightbulbs. She further added they have an outlet to take recyclables, and it would greatly help if loads from Chadron come somewhat sorted.

She’s hoping to see a large load of recyclables come into Alliance from Chadron during this first event, and suggested having a fundraiser to help with fuel costs. Several at the meeting suggested looking into grants to cover costs, and the fuel and time being tax deductible donations.

For more information on the event, check the Keep Chadron Beautiful website in the coming weeks, keepchadronbeautiful.org. Those who have time or equipment they can provide are encouraged to use the contact form on the site or call 432-5959.