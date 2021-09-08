Plans taking shape for fall festival

Fall is on the horizon, and with it is the return of the Harvest Moon Fall Festival. Though this year marks the ninth for the event, it’s only the second time Chadron has hosted it after a change in venue from the Box Butte county Fairgrounds to those in Dawes County. Though unsure of how the initial year would go, Harvest Moon Committee member Julie Lawrence said the attendance was 3,000-plus, surpassing the high of 2,500 seen when the event was at Hemingford.

There are at least 15 non-profit organizations planning to set up at the event, Lawrence said, pointing out Harvest Moon is designed for the community to come together and have a good time, and to help those non-profits get money for their groups.

“I’m really happy to see the amount of non-profit that we have,” she said, adding that one of the fun events — putting people in “jail” — is being handled by the Chadron High FBLA. The jail cell is one of several new events, as is the Hay Springs FFA’s Pancake Feed, an inflatables corner, outhouse races — which will actually be on Main Street — caricatures by Dirk Christiansen, a gnome scavenger hunt, and the duck and fish races.

Lawrence praised Christiansen, who was at the festival in 2019 but took last year off due to COVID-19.