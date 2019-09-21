{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Sept. 9

10:06 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported at Belle Fourche and North Mears streets.

9:51 p.m. – Arrested 28-year-old male for third degree assault on a household member in the 200 block of Pine Street and issued a citation to a 48-year-old female for third degree assault at the same address.

10:59 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of Chapin Street.

Sept. 11

10:14 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

10:44 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

2:27 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Pine Street.

5:42 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

6:47 p.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

Sept. 12

9:45 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.

8:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at First and Mears streets.

Sept. 13

8:44 a.m. – Assist other agency with an injury accident at City Dam Road and Highway 385.

9:58 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported on Stockade Road.

11:08 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

8:45 p.m. – Arrested 24-year-old male for DUI, first offense, refusal to submit to PBT, Refusal to submit to chemical test, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Main Street.

9:02 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

Sept. 14

12:34 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

7:48 a.m. – Theft by failure to return reported at Regency Trailer Court.

4:14 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

Sept. 15

2:04 a.m. – Cited 21-year-old male for disorderly house and disturbing the peace in Pony Park Trailer Court.

5:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Shelton Street.

6:17 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old female for third degree domestic assault in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

3:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.

4:51 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Chadron Avenue.

Sept. 16

12:02 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

1:34 a.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old female for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

3:38 a.m. – Parking complaint in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

