Police Beat

Sept. 9
10:06 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported at Belle Fourche and North Mears streets.
9:51 p.m. – Arrested 28-year-old male for third degree assault on a household member in the 200 block of Pine Street and issued a citation to a 48-year-old female for third degree assault at the same address.
10:59 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of Chapin Street.
Sept. 11
10:14 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
10:44 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
2:27 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Pine Street.
5:42 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
6:47 p.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
Sept. 12
9:45 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.
8:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at First and Mears streets.
Sept. 13
8:44 a.m. – Assist other agency with an injury accident at City Dam Road and Highway 385.
9:58 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported on Stockade Road.
11:08 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
8:45 p.m. – Arrested 24-year-old male for DUI, first offense, refusal to submit to PBT, Refusal to submit to chemical test, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest in the 100 block of Main Street.
9:02 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
Sept. 14
12:34 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
7:48 a.m. – Theft by failure to return reported at Regency Trailer Court.
4:14 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
Sept. 15
2:04 a.m. – Cited 21-year-old male for disorderly house and disturbing the peace in Pony Park Trailer Court.
5:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Shelton Street.
6:17 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old female for third degree domestic assault in the 100 block of Morehead Street.
3:13 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 700 block of West Sixth Street.
4:51 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of Chadron Avenue.
Sept. 16
12:02 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
1:34 a.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old female for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
3:38 a.m. – Parking complaint in the 500 block of East 10th Street.