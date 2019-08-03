{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

July 22

11:37 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

11:14 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of West Third Street.

July 23

2:54 a.m. – Citation issued to 27-year-old male for third degree assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.

8:03 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of West Seventh Street.

10:08 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

11:39 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Chadron Avenue.

5:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

6:12 p.m. – Citation issued to 21-year-old male for shoplifting in the 600 block of Highway 385.

8:14 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 700 block of Lake Street.

July 24

6:43 a.m. – Issued citation to 16-year-old for minor in possession of alcohol and a citation to a 15-year-old for minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

6:58 a.m. – Citation issued to 16-year-old for theft in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2:23 p.m. – Rescue call on Airport Road.

2:55 p.m. – Fire on West Dakota Junction Road.

7:43 p.m. – Fire on South Highway 385.

July 26

12:25 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

12:27 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of King Street.

12:50 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.

7:32 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

11:17 p.m. – Citation issued to 42-year-old male for driving during revocation in the 400 block of West Third Street.

July 27

1:15 a.m. – Citation issued to 33-year-old male for driving under revocation in the 300 block of Shelton Street.

7:02 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.

4:25 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.

4:47 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0