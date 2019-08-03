Police Beat

July 22
11:37 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
11:14 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of West Third Street.
July 23
2:54 a.m. – Citation issued to 27-year-old male for third degree assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.
8:03 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of West Seventh Street.
10:08 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
11:39 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Chadron Avenue.
5:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
6:12 p.m. – Citation issued to 21-year-old male for shoplifting in the 600 block of Highway 385.
8:14 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 700 block of Lake Street.
July 24
6:43 a.m. – Issued citation to 16-year-old for minor in possession of alcohol and a citation to a 15-year-old for minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
6:58 a.m. – Citation issued to 16-year-old for theft in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
2:23 p.m. – Rescue call on Airport Road.
2:55 p.m. – Fire on West Dakota Junction Road.
7:43 p.m. – Fire on South Highway 385.
July 26
12:25 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
12:27 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of King Street.
12:50 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.
7:32 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
11:17 p.m. – Citation issued to 42-year-old male for driving during revocation in the 400 block of West Third Street.
July 27
1:15 a.m. – Citation issued to 33-year-old male for driving under revocation in the 300 block of Shelton Street.
7:02 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.
4:25 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
4:47 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.