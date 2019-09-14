Police Beat

Aug. 30
5:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
5:50 p.m. – Arrested 37-year-old female on Pennington, S.D., and Sheridan County warrants in the 300 block of Oak Street.
7:09 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.
10:29 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
10:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Morehead Street.
Aug. 31
8:12 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported.
9:18 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
12:32 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.
9:32 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
Sept. 1
2:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
4:55 p.m. – Citation issued to 39-year-old female for driving under suspension in the 200 block of Pine Street.
11:54 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.
Sept. 2
1:08 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
8:29 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 400 block of Henkins Drive.
Sept. 3
7:21 a.m. – Arrested a 23-year-old male on a Lancaster County warrant in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
11:26 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of South Highway 385.
12:16 p.m. – Non-injury accident, hit and run, reported in the 200 block of Lake Street.
2:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
You have free articles remaining.
5:23 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.
10:45 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue.
Sept. 4
3:04 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.
Sept. 5
12:37 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Maple Street.
1:21 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
Sept. 6
12:47 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
Sept. 7
2:08 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of North Morehead Street.
2:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West Third Street.
3:06 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
4:15 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of East Third Street.
12:32 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.
6:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 16600 block of Highway 385.
8:41 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Sept. 8
1:29 a.m. – Third degree assault reported at Second and King streets.
3:45 a.m. – Citation issued to 21-year-old male for parking violation in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
12:40 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.
2:07 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on East Eighth and Main streets.