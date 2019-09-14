{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Aug. 30

5:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.

5:50 p.m. – Arrested 37-year-old female on Pennington, S.D., and Sheridan County warrants in the 300 block of Oak Street.

7:09 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.

10:29 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Morehead Street.

10:52 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Morehead Street.

Aug. 31

8:12 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported.

9:18 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

12:32 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.

9:32 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

Sept. 1

2:26 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

4:55 p.m. – Citation issued to 39-year-old female for driving under suspension in the 200 block of Pine Street.

11:54 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.

Sept. 2

1:08 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

8:29 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 400 block of Henkins Drive.

Sept. 3

7:21 a.m. – Arrested a 23-year-old male on a Lancaster County warrant in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

11:26 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of South Highway 385.

12:16 p.m. – Non-injury accident, hit and run, reported in the 200 block of Lake Street.

2:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

5:23 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.

10:45 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue.

Sept. 4

3:04 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.

Sept. 5

12:37 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Maple Street.

1:21 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

Sept. 6

12:47 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

Sept. 7

2:08 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of North Morehead Street.

2:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West Third Street.

3:06 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

4:15 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of East Third Street.

12:32 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.

6:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 16600 block of Highway 385.

8:41 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

Sept. 8

1:29 a.m. – Third degree assault reported at Second and King streets.

3:45 a.m. – Citation issued to 21-year-old male for parking violation in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

12:40 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.

2:07 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on East Eighth and Main streets.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0