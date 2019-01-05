Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat
Dec. 17

8:40 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Morehead Street.

9:00 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.

10:25 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

Dec. 18

12:50 a.m. – Citation issued to 29-year-old male for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Second Street.

Dec. 19

7:59 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

7:59 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 300 block of Maple Street.

8:13 p.m. – Possible narcotic violation in the 300 block of Maple Street.

10:36 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

Dec. 20

7:37 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the Westview Trailer Court.

7:40 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of Main Street.

8:52 a.m. – Trespassing reported in Westview Trailer Court.

8:55 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 300 block of Pine Crest Drive.

10:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

Dec. 21

5:08 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

11:03 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

Dec. 22

12:43 a.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male for third degree assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:58 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.

8:19 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.

Dec. 23

12:47 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

11:21 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street.

Dec. 24

9:58 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

1:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.

3:39 p.m. – Citations issued to a 20-year-old female and a 23-year-old male for shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.

10:38 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.

Dec. 26

7:56 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

9:36 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of West Third Street.

7:34 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of East Second Street.

7:57 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

