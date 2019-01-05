Police Beat

Dec. 17
8:40 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Morehead Street.
9:00 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.
10:25 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
Dec. 18
12:50 a.m. – Citation issued to 29-year-old male for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Dec. 19
7:59 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
7:59 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 300 block of Maple Street.
8:13 p.m. – Possible narcotic violation in the 300 block of Maple Street.
10:36 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Dec. 20
7:37 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the Westview Trailer Court.
7:40 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of Main Street.
8:52 a.m. – Trespassing reported in Westview Trailer Court.
8:55 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 300 block of Pine Crest Drive.
10:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
Dec. 21
5:08 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
11:03 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
Dec. 22
12:43 a.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male for third degree assault in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:58 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.
8:19 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.
Dec. 23
12:47 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
11:21 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street.
Dec. 24
9:58 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
1:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.
3:39 p.m. – Citations issued to a 20-year-old female and a 23-year-old male for shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
10:38 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West Eighth Street.
Dec. 26
7:56 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.
9:36 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of West Third Street.
7:34 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of East Second Street.
7:57 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.