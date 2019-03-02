Police Beat

Feb. 18
1:52 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported to the CPD office.
5:46 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of Main Street.
11:21 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 500 block of West Third Street.
Feb. 21
10:54 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Main Street.
Feb. 22
7:47 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
Feb. 23
6:43 a.m. – Issued citation to 15-year-old female for minor in possession of alcohol in the 600 block of Main Street.
6:27 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported one-half mile west on Highway 20.
8:28 p.m. – Citation issued to 31-year-old male for driving under suspension at Fourth and Highway 20.
11:45 p.m. – Citations issued to 24-year-old female and 23-year-old female for disturbing the peace in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Feb. 24
3:38 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Main Street.
11:14 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 600 block of Bartlett Road.
Feb. 25
3:45 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for theft by unlawful taking in the 900 block of East Third Street.
4:13 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor in possession in the 300 block of Bordeaux Street.
4:13 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of East Third Street.