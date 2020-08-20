Police, Unified Command want safety during quarantine, isolation

The virus is here, and in the foreseen time we must live with the increased prevention tools for the safety of all in our community which include quarantine and isolation. Let’s delve further into what these words really mean.
If someone has been confirmed positive with COVID-19, they must self-isolate. This means they must stay home and away from others for at least 10 days from when symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever, and all other symptoms have improved.
If someone was a close contact to a positive COVID-19 person meaning, they were less than six feet away for 15 minutes or more to a person confirmed positive with COVID-19. This means they must self-quarantine by staying home and monitoring for symptoms for 14 days since the last exposure to prevent the spread. If symptoms appear, get tested.
Not abiding by self-quarantine or self-isolation requirements by health officials is enforceable as a misdemeanor offense per the Governor’s Directed Health Measure. Moreover, self-isolating and self-quarantining are proven to slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities.
“Please do your part to keep friends, family, neighbors, and communities safe so schools and businesses can remain open! If you are instructed to self-quarantine or self-isolate, please follow this important requirement,” said Tim Lordino, Chadron Police Chief.
Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.
For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.
