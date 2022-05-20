 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Post Playhouse returning after two-year hiatus

Feed Me

Actors perform in "The Little Shop of Horrors" in 2019, the Post Playhouse's last season before interruptions due to COVID-19.

 Post Playhouse

Live theatre is returning to Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford this summer.

After a two-year interruption because of COVID-19 precautions, the Post Playhouse will begin its summer run of five musicals the last weekend of May.

Tom Ossowski, the Playhouse’s producing artistic director, said the repertory theatre was in the process of contracting performers when the pandemic struck in 2020, and the long break makes it especially gratifying to be back in rehearsals this year.

“We’re not just a theatre about doing a show; we’re a theatre about our community and bringing people together,” Ossowski said. “And, that’s been the hard part. Not being able to let people come together over the summer, see a show, have dinner and have a nice evening out. But, it’s also nice to just be back performing again.”

The first of the shows, “Damn Yankees,” begins May 27. Joining the rotating schedule will be “Desperate Measures” on June 3, “The Sound of Music” on June 10, “Church Basement Ladies” on June 24 and “Something Rotten!” on July 1. The shows will run through Aug. 14.

“I think we’ve picked up a great season that offers something for everyone. Something a little bit more sophisticated for the adults and something more splashy or entertaining for our young audiences,” Ossowski said.

The Playhouse again has hired professional performers from points throughout the country, along with a few actors from the surrounding region. “The Sound of Music” features local youth in its cast.

The season schedule, tickets and more are available at postplayhouse.com. Tickets are available for individual performances, and four- and five-show season subscriptions with a discounted rate. Tickets also can be purchased by calling the box office at 888-665-1976.

