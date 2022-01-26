Post Playhouse returns for 2022 season

After cancelling the 2020 season at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Post Playhouse looked to be ready to re-open last year. However, for the continued health and safety of the patrons, cast and crew members, the 2021 season was also nixed.

But for 2022, Producing Artistic Director Tom Ossowski is excited to bring back the experience of live theater at the fort with the season’s musical productions of Damn Yankees, The Sound of Music, Church Basement Ladies, Desperate Measures and Something Rotten. While The Sound of Music will be similar to the well-known theatrical version, Ossowsksi released some details on the nature of the other shows.

Damn Yankees is the first show of the season, and follows a man who makes a baseball-related deal with the devil.

Church Basement Ladies, Ossowski said, is a favorite for this area of the country. It follows five ladies from a Lutheran church, preparing meals in the church’s basement kitchen. “It’s a very light, funny piece that is very popular in the Midwest,” he added.

Desperate Measures is a newer show, and takes inspiration from the Shakespeare play Measure for Measure. However, rather than fancy dress and language the musical follows more of a spaghetti western theme.

Something Rotten is also a new show, and what Ossowski describes as “probably the funniest we’ll have of the season.” The setting is Shakespeare’s day and age, though the main characters aren’t fans of Shakespeare’s work and want to create something new. With a little help, they find musicals are the height of popularity in the future.

The season opens on Friday, May 27, with Damn Yankees at 8 p.m. Every week adds a new show, and by early July all five are running. Ossowski said there will also be additional performances and matinees.

He further added season subscriptions are available so people can get five shows for the price of four, or four shows for the price of three. People don’t have to pick their shows or seats now, and can reserve by phone or online when they plan to go.

During the 2020 and 2021 cancelled seasons, people who purchased tickets had the option of transferring them to the next season. Ossowski said these folks could call the Playhouse box office and get information as to what kind of credit they have for 2022.

With regard to Covid, Ossowski said the actors and production team will all be vaccinated as part of their contracts. There is a “wait and see” attitude, he said, with the current variant to determine if face coverings will be required.

As of last week, Ossowski has most of the cast and crew set but had a few auditions to go. There are some people from Chadron involved, he said, but mostly on the support side of working the costume shop, scenery shop and box office. Auditions will also be held for local children to join the cast of The Sound of Music in early May, and there will be auditions for adults to join the Damn Yankees cast.

“We are so excited to come back,” Ossowski said. “We think we are bringing in some real high quality talent. We are really looking forward to having performing arts in the Panhandle. Some of these actors had contracts for 2020, and then 2021.

“It’s just going to be nice to get back to my second home, with all the people that love us and who have missed us. We hope people will really come out.”

A schedule of the shows and information on ordering tickets is available at postplayhouse.com/calendar/2022. Those interested in auditioning for The Sound of Music can email auditions@postplayhouse.com or tom@postplayhouse.com The box office is available by calling 888-665-1976 or emailing tickets@postplayhouse.com

In other Playhouse news, tickets are available for a fundraiser put on by the playhouse board. Tickets are $100. Only 400 tickets are sold and the ticket is good for the buyer and a guest to be admitted to a fundraiser where dinner and drinks will be provided.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at the Fort Robinson Buffalo Soldier’s Barracks beginning at 5:30 p.m. The prize payouts are the following: First Prize (1 paid): $5,000, Second Prize (5 paid): $1,000, Third Prize (4 paid): $500, and Fourth Prize (24 paid): $100.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing tickets should contact Tim Gaswick at H&R Block in Chadron. However, quantity is limited and may not be available much longer.

There are also plans in motion to gain a new performing space in Crawford. Post Playhouse Development Director Em Laudeman said conversations began in 2018 amongst the board, Ossowski and the City of Crawford in regard to the former fire hall.

Laudeman stated the Post Playhouse had grown significantly over the years, to where they were 90% sold out for the 2019 season. Further, she noted, in the past 15 years the budget has grown eight-fold, the number of weekly performances has grown from six to 10 and the company of actors has doubled in size.

“We have reached the point where we’re getting capacity in the current venue,” Laudeman said. Understanding the importance the Playhouse serves as a summer art venue, and trying to expand on that while still operating the space at Fort Robinson, more space was needed. Following the conversations with the Playhouse and Ossowski, the City of Crawford gifted the old fire hall to the Playhouse.

Then along came Covid, and things slowed down for the expansion project. Laudeman pointed out this was something of a blessing, however, as it allowed time to hone the design and strategic plan for the new space. Currently in the “quiet” phase of the project, plans are to fundraise to fully pay for the project. Laudeman expressed appreciation to those who have already donated to the project. The goal, she said, is to break ground as soon as possible.

“This isn’t just about the Post Playhouse,” Laudeman said. “It’s about the community and the Post being an integral part of the community. It’s a community project.”

Laudeman emphasized the expansion is not replacing the Post Playhouse as a venue, and will provide another opportunity for performing. Those interested in learning more about the project can contact Laudeman at elaudeman@postplayhouse.com or 574-261-8840

