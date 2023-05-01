Since establishing his business Game Changer, Adam Stone has had several famous visitors stop by. Among them is Dan Conner, with whom Stone has collaborated for various comic book covers.

Conner is the writer of the new Nightmare Before Christmas comic “Battle for Pumpkin King,” having previously been a colorist on other “Nightmare” books. The new book has been chosen as one of the comics for Free Comic Book Day, celebrated May 6. Anybody who stops by Game Changer will receive a copy.

Though Conner will be in Orlando at a signing event on May 6, he’ll be in Chadron May 13 for a signing.

Stone has purchased enough copies of the new “Nightmare” book to provide one to every student and faculty member at Chadron Primary School on May 12. The same day, Conner will be at the school to give presentations.

Also on May 13, Game Changer will donate 10% of all sales to the primary school.

As for how the collaboration between the business school came about, Stone said he was visiting with faculty and principal Libby Mack about how he met Conner. Last year, first grade students were given free comic books, Stone said.

Wanting to do something for the whole school, he began looking at comics that were appropriate when he came across Conner’s latest writing project.

Mack said she is super excited to host Conner for the giveaway and presentations, noting there will be three sessions with students beginning at around 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12.