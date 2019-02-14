The Chadron Primary School is hosting its third annual Penny Carnival Friday, Feb. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m. Entry into the event is just one-penny per person. There will be booths for students to play games; there will be a cake-walk, a 50/50 raffle, food and drinks, and a lot of laughs.
Chadron Primary Principal Libby Uhing initiated the event when she took over as principal three years ago, modeling it after a similar event at Kenwood. She wanted to bring the event back to the district and help families create positive memories of their time at Chadron Primary.
The theme for this year’s event is “Everything is Better When We Stick Together,” which Uhing said exemplifies what the school is trying to accomplish with the event.
The first year there were over 250 Penny Carnival participants, and Uhing estimates about the same level of attendance last year. Organizers restructured the Penny Carnival layout in the school building during the second year to create better traffic flow. Though the event is held at Chadron Primary, it is not exclusive to families of students of that school.
Uhing noted that anyone with school age children is encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are asked to stay with their child throughout the event.
The event is put on by the Parent Involvement Group and the Chadron Primary School staff, as well as volunteers from Chadron State College. The entry fee, earnings from 50/50 raffle, and other financial donations from the goes toward the school’s All Children Experience Success (ACES) positive behavior program.
The Primary School is looking for volunteers to help bring food to be used as cake-walk prizes. If you are willing to donate some goodies, please call Chadron Primary at 308-432-0710 to let them know and bring the item(s) to the school before 6 p.m. Friday.