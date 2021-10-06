Primary school reaches COVID threshold

Wednesday afternoon, Chadron Primary School students, staff and parents were notified that the school is now at 5% threshold for COVID-19 cases. Per the school opening plan approved by the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education earlier this year, the school moves from Green to Yellow status. Under the plan when any threshold is met all students and staff will follow color-status guidelines regardless of vaccination status for 14 days, beginning Oct. 7. Threshold status may increase during the 14 days, but will not decrease until the 14 days are over and cases are reevaluated.

The next threshold level, which would put a school into Red status, is 10%. Chadron Intermediate was at 2% threshold, Chadron Middle School was at 1% and Chadron High School was at 3% as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to Primary Principal Libby Mack, there will be modifications at the school. She further stated, “Please keep in mind these are all things we have done before (2020-2021 school year) so our staff and many of our students are familiar with these accommodations.”

Among the things teachers and staff are working on are:

• Face coverings are now recommended

• Teachers will space desks to maximize social distancing to the fullest extent possible.