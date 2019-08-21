A historic country church is in the process of being re-purposed into a community center, and students at the Pine Ridge Job Corps have played an integral part of conversion.
The former Bethel Church is well on its way to being remodeled and is now known as the Community Center at Bethel.
The rural church was built by early pioneers in 1893 and has hosted everything from weddings and funerals to community meetings, quilting bees and holiday celebrations. It was first established as a Methodist Church and was later operated by the American Sunday School Union and the American Missionary Society. As it fell into disrepair, residents in the area banded together to turn the church into a community center and rehab the building. Exterior work kicked off the project, and then those involved decided to sheetrock the interior and remove the tile from the ceiling, revealing a wood ceiling underneath.
Through it all, the projects at the Community Center at Bethel have moved forward with the assistance of the Pine Ridge Job Corps.
Students at the Pine Ridge Job Corps started working on the project two summers ago, said Mike Carroll. They began by jacking up the building and putting a new foundation underneath it. Since then, students have re-roofed the building, installed new siding, took the lathe and plaster off inside and replaced it with drywall, and installed new windows and trim. By the end of this week, Carroll predicted they also will have completed work on the entryway.
“It’s been a good project,” Carroll said. “The kids are getting the chance to learn a lot of different things.”
The project at the former Bethel Church is one of just a few community projects students at the Pine Ridge Job Corps take part in each year. This year alone, students have provided more than 15,000 hours of labor, said Center Director Tammy Calamari.
Any non-profit organization can take advantage of working with the PRJC students. The non-profit organization must purchase the materials for the work, but the students, accompanied by an instructor, provide all the labor. The PRJC welders and painters recently completed work at the Dawes County Jail, where they designed and fabricated new beds and painted the cells in preparation for the jail to house female inmates. Students have also poured concrete and done other work at the courthouse over the years, Calamari said.
At Chadron Public Schools, students have poured concrete for the district’s new portable saw mill and painted the middle school gym. Other projects include brickwork at CAPstone, tuckpointing at the American Legion, the Chadron Airport and the cemetery, concrete work at the Masonic Temple and building fire pits at Chadron State Park, just to name a few.
The community efforts aren’t limited to Chadron, however. Students built a fence around the playground at the Hay Springs elementary and a concession stand at the Hemingford High School. They have also completed projects at Agate National Fossil Beds, Fort Robinson, in Crawford, Rushville and Gordon.
All of that is in addition to the projects the PRJC students work on for the U.S. Forest Service, Calarmari said. More than 300 signs in ranger districts in South Dakota and Nebraska were made by PRJC students, as well as jump-ups for ATVs and panels.
“They used to buy (the panels) and we would just paint them. Now we’re actually making them,” Calamari said.
Pine Ridge Job Corps students also have work-based learning opportunities each year, in which any community member or business can hire the students.
“The students have to be paid, and there is not a staff member with them,” said Calamari, explaining the difference between the volunteer work and work-based learning. Individuals have to allow PRJC staff to complete a safety inspection of the work site and sign an agreement before the students can complete the work.
The Pine Ridge Job Corps has been part of the Chadron community since 1964.
The center is an accredited high school and students who need it graduate with a diploma while also learning a trade that will land them good union jobs, Calarmari said. Each student has an individual plan, usually rotating between academic and trade training week to week.
“Not everyone wants to sit in a classroom all day long,” Calamari said.
In addition to the volunteer work and work-based learning, PRJC students coach soccer in Chadron each year and sing at places around town such as nursing and assisted living homes, churches and businesses.
“They love getting off-center. They love to be in the community, and it gives them practical experience,” Calamari said. “That hands-on part is so important.”