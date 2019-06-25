Pine Ridge Job Corps students and staff, as well as the wider region, are celebrating after the Trump administration called off plans to transition the U.S. Forest Service Job Corps centers to the Department of Labor.
The DOL intended to close nine centers and shift the remaining 16 to private contractors or state agencies, a move that put the jobs of 56 full-time employees in Chadron at risk. The administration announced its decision to halt the action June 19, saying it will continue to review its options.
Pine Ridge Job Corps Center Director Tammy Calamari could not comment on the change of plans but did express appreciation for the community support the center received when the transition was announced in late May.
“I am so excited for the kids, for the families, for the area,” said Clayton Riesen, who leads the PRJC Community Relations Committee. “It’s quite a scare to think you’re going to lose those families and $4 million in salaries.”
“This is probably as good of news as we can expect. We’re really ecstatic,” concurred Deb Cottier, director of Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.
Cottier and Clayton spearheaded a campaign to contact the state’s Congressional representatives, urging fellow citizens to make Congress aware of the importance of the Job Corps program.
“I’m not in favor of government waste, but this is a very good project,” Riesen said of the Forest Service-run Job Corps centers.
The employees at PRJC were slated to lose their jobs Sept. 30 before the administration reversed course. The Forest Service operates 24 Job Corps centers across the country. The secretaries of the USDA and DOL agreed to transition them to DOL oversight in an effort to focus on the Forest Service’s core mission to improve the nation’s forests. The May announcement also said Forest Service Job Corps centers are “low-performing, with inefficiencies and high costs.”
A Job Corps Center report card for July 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019, indicates that all of the Forest Service’s Job Corps Centers have an overall rating above 81%, with the majority of them receiving overall ratings above 91.9%. The Pine Ridge Job Corps has an overall rating of 94.1% and is ranked 38th overall on the list of centers, which includes every Job Corps in the country, including those operated by contractors under the Department of Labor.
Twelve Forest Service Job Corps rank in the top 50 overall, but four of those were slated for closure.
You have free articles remaining.
The shuttering of nine centers and the transition of the remaining Forest Service centers to private contractors or state agencies would have ended the training program for fire crews, which assist Forest Service personnel across the country battling large wildfires. In the last three years, Pine Ridge Job Corps students have provided 20,000 hours of labor responding to wildfires, gaining valuable experience and lending aid to other agencies.
The campaign to inform Congress of its importance focused on the firefighting training, as well as the impact the PRJC has on the surrounding communities. This fiscal year alone, students have provided nearly 15,000 hours of volunteer labor on 30 projects. Centers operated by contractors throughout the country are not known for being as widely involved in the community, Riesen said previously in a letter to the editor.
The loss of federal jobs at PRJC was also expected to have a wider impact as those individuals relocated for employment, taking their spouses and children with them.
The two state agencies involved in the decision reversed course after pressure from Congressional leaders, which included a House effort to deny funding for the transition.
“For the time being, USDA does not intend to transfer these centers to the Labor Department to allow management to determine a pathway that will maximize opportunity and results for students, minimize disruptions and improve overall performance and integrity,” said a joint statement issued by the agencies.
It’s imperative that the community remain actively engaged, Riesen said, likening the PRJC’s situation to that of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. Every so often there is an effort to close that base, and this threat to PRJC should serve as a wake-up call to the community.
There will still be a review of the Forest Service Job Corps centers, Cottier said, and local officials must ensure that the correct information is provided to those in Washington, D.C., who will make the decisions going forward.
Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Deb Fischer, who each initially said they would monitor the transition but didn’t express outright opposition, said they were pleased the administration had changed course.
“I am pleased the Administration has recognized our opposition to this plan in Congress, and across the country, and decided to halt this proposal. I know many in the Chadron community will be pleased with this news as well,” Rep. Smith said.
“Like many Nebraskans, I was very concerned about the situation at Pine Ridge in Chadron. The administration’s decision to reverse course and keep Job Corps under the control of the Department of Agriculture will provide stability for the community. I appreciate Secretary Perdue and Secretary Acosta taking time to review this decision and I look forward to continuing to work to spur economic development and job training in the region,” Sen. Fischer said.