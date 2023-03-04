Among the options for education in the community is homeschooling. But, when educating from inside one’s own house, parents might need some additional support. Chadron Classical Conversations provides some classroom space and a sense of community.

This is the second year for the program, Tami Milne said. The first year was at Chadron Christian Church, and this year a family purchased the building at 1041 East Third for a day care — G & G’s Little Rascals — and allowed use of two rooms for Classical Conversations.

Milne explained Classical Conversations is a curriculum based on a one-room homeschool. There is a lot of memorization and recitation, she said, and it uses the science behind the brain and how it works. Each week, students memorize seven facts in seven subjects and practice them several times a day. At review times, they go over seven weeks of information.

“The goal of our curriculum is to know God and make him known,” Milne said. “God is the center of a lot of the things we learn.”

Classes begin at four years old, and go through 12th grade. Milne noted students can also gain up to 30 hours of college credit based on the curriculum.

The first stage of the curriculum is Foundations, for students age 4-8. This is where students begin with the seven facts. Once they hit nine years old, they add the Essentials part of the curriculum. Here, they learn to process and organize the information. They begin writing papers, utilizing the English skills they learned in Foundations.

Math and Grammar are also included, Milne noted.

At age 13, they move into the Challenge level, where they demonstrate mastery of the information. Milne said students at this level do more advanced activities such as gathering information to write speeches and essays.

As to the basis behind having Classical Conversations in Chadron, Milne said it was because parents wanted their kids to have a quality education, and be involved in that education. To be involved, she added, parents have to have a child in the center.

Students and tutors meet once a week, presenting the information for the week. Parents then continue to go over the information throughout the week, at home. “That way, you don’t feel like you’re on your own. It provides some support.” Rather than being solely schooled at home, students get a schoolroom atmosphere as well.

Milne said parents like the program because of the learning styles, which include actions and songs, and because they have support from other families while still being at home. “It’s a good balance of support and independence.”

There is no set time for the parents to work with their students, Milne said, but it’s suggested they go over the week’s facts at least seven times each day, then add Math, Literature and other curriculum.

Jolene Gouldie works more with the Challenge portion of the program. She noted in a traditional school scenario, this would be for grades 7-12. In Challenge, there are six seminars. Students are going through logic, Gouldie said, which is basically math but with conversations about it. They are also learning how to research and present information, writing papers on books they’ve read, studying Latin and doing debates.

In debates, Gouldie said, they also study geography, as many of the world’s greatest debates are about land. They then move into formal debate.

At weekly meetings, they have conversations using classical tools. “It’s looking at certain things in whatever seminar we’re discussing,” Gouldie said. “Looking at the historical context or comparing things in the seminar. We can also integrate seminars together.” Examples include looking at the logic or happenings of the world and how they might have impacted writers and researchers at the time.

Challenge is a little different than the earlier two levels, Gouldie said, in the sense that preparation is done ahead of class time in order to promote fruitful conversation. “The Challenge years are a lot of helping students learn to become independent learners and take on more responsibility of their own education. You move from ‘Let me give you all this information’ to ‘Now that I have this information, how do I process it and present it?’ It’s more responsibility on the student.”

As for holding parents and students accountable for actual learning, since they’re only one meeting each week, Gouldie said, “In homeschool, we view the parent as the actual teacher. In class, I would just be facilitating the material. Parents are responsible for holding their own children accountable. If you’re not prepared for a conversation, it’s evident.”

Gouldie said each family their own homeschool unit, and accountable as such, but Classical Connections provides a sense of community and the opportunity for students to interact with others.

The program currently has nine students, and is looking for more, Milne said. For more information, or to enroll in the program, contact Milne at 308-207-5807 or Gouldie at 817-929-7094.