Summer hours are back at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument! Starting Monday, May 15, Agate is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. There will also be select days where the monument will be open in the evening to enjoy the night skies. These hours allow visitors to spend more time at the park, as well as welcome programs during the summer.

The summer brings weekly hands-on activities covering a variety of park topics near the visitor center and conversations with roving rangers on top of the Fossil Hills and at the Daemonelix Trail. Individuals from Lakota and Northern Cheyenne tribes will share their artwork in the visitor center during the weekends of June 17-19, July 22- 24, August 19-21, and September 2 – 4.

Agate Fossil Beds will also host the fourth Saturday Speaker Series pairing Agate rangers with working geologists and paleontologists. These programs occur on June 24, July 22, August 26 and September 23.

The night skies over Agate Fossil Beds will be available for telescope viewing on May 20 (kids’ astronomy program), June 24 (special overnight-reservations required), July 1 (full moon hike), August 12 (watch the Perseids), and September 9 (Astrophotography 101 program).

June 3, participate in a Lakota celebration and help set-up the tipis on the center's 58th birthday. August 26, participate in a special program with long-time Agate paleontologist, Dr. Robert Hunt, on NPS’ 107th birthday.

“The rangers here at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument have been working hard to create a fun-filled and educational experience for all of our visitors this summer,” said Tera Lynn Gray, Lead Interpretive Ranger at Agate Fossil Beds. “We are all looking forward to the later park hours and all the incredible programs that summer brings.”

Please call ahead for an ASL interpreter or other accommodations (308) 665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center winter hours are 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk.